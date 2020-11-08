William Dobson served in the U.S. Army before serving his community in Catawba County

William Dobson III, 55, served in the U.S. Army for 11 years before starting his career in law enforcement in Catawba County.

Dobson joined the military in 1983 just after he graduated from high school and was deployed during the Gulf War.

“One of my strongest memories was basic training and the day I left home,” he said. “Reality struck me. You probably did not sleep for the first 48 hours.”

Dobson said he adjusted to the change in lifestyle without much difficulty because his father also served in the military.

Dobson worked in communications while he served. “It was old-school communications,” he said. “I was a radio teletype, Morse code, satellite operator.”

While in the field, Dobson worked out of a truck. He eventually landed a job at the White House for White House Communications for about a year.

“I traveled extensively while I was in the military,” he said. “Overseas, I went to Germany, Korea and Saudi Arabia.” Dobson also lived in Virginia and Washington, D.C. “Everywhere you could go.”

He retired as a sergeant.