Will Hiddenite Family Campground reopen? Right now, it's an open question

Kent Korte said he has been at the Hiddenite Family Campground clearing debris all but three days since the RV park was devastated by floods in November 2020.
The flooding resulted in the deaths of six people, including an infant, and displacement for many others.
Korte, 53, and his wife Beth manage the campground that has been in his family for almost 21 years.
Nearly seven months after the flood, Korte said the cleanup is an ongoing process.
“You’re never going to be done,” Korte said. “You hope for a stopping point where you could go, ‘Well, I don’t really have to do this every day.’”
The future of the campground that Korte has spent the last few months clearing of debris is an open question.
Alexander County’s position is that the campground, which was allowed to operate at that site because it was there prior to the implementation of countywide zoning, is now subject to county zoning because it has not been open for longer than 90 days.
Korte disputes the claim that the campground has not been operating.
“I let tent campers come … and he said that that doesn’t count for being an RV park,” Korte said. “I said, ‘Well, I’m a campground. That’s camping.’ I don’t understand why it don’t count. That’s what I’m waiting for the lawyer to decide.”
He said the campground has engaged Statesville attorney Leah Messick.
Alexander County Zoning Administrator Seth Harris reiterated the staff’s position that the campground “ceased operating as such on the day of the flood.”
He added: “Any activity since that time has not been reviewed or permitted by staff.”
Korte showed a letter from Alexander County Building Inspections dated Nov. 20 that outlined the options for the campground going forward.
The county said four structures at the campground had been declared unsafe: two manufactured homes, a pool house and a building housing a workshop and storage area.
The county gave them two choices: obtain a permit to demolish the structures or have a structural engineer determine they are safe and submit plans for any repairs to the county.
If the Kortes chose to tear down the buildings or an engineer found they could not be salvaged, the county listed the permits needed to rebuild, including a plain improvement permit and a flood plain certificate for any structures, along with “all required permits from Alexander County Building Inspections Department.”
Korte said he went to obtain permits for work on the pool house in mid-December but was told they would need to wait for additional instruction from the county.
“He said, ‘You have to wait because there’s something new that they’re doing,’” Korte said. “Now, in November … it said I do not need a new flood plain (certificate) … unless I am replacing any buildings. It’s in writing.”
Korte said he received a second letter on Jan. 7, this time from the Alexander County Planning Department. The letter, which was dated Dec. 30, included some other requirements.
The second letter said the Kortes would need a flood plain development permit for “any repair or construction activity” in the flood plain.
It said the campground would have until Feb. 10 — 90 days after the county determined the campground stopped operations — to get the permits, meet all governmental regulations and begin operating or else the Kortes would also need to get a conditional use permit.
The planning department would also need up to 10 days to process the permit request.
Korte said it was impossible to get that done within that timeframe.
Harris said the differences in the letters were the result of them being sent by different departments responsible for different regulations.
Korte is now mulling his options, including potential legal action or seeking a conditional use permit. He has spoken about moving 10 camping sites to an elevated position on the site but said that would also require a conditional use permit. He has not yet applied for any conditional use permits. He is wary of the conditional zoning process because of the power it would give the county to dictate conditions.
“There’s one clause in there that comes up quite often and that is ‘public health and safety,’” Korte said. “The public health and welfare tells me that they can just say, ‘It’s not in the public interest to have a campground there and no.’ Then I’ve just wasted another three months and however much money in permit fees and lawyer fees for them to say ‘no.’”
Even if the Kortes were to apply for a conditional use permit, it would still require additional approvals, including a final OK from the Alexander County Board of Commissioners, Alexander County Public Information Officer Gary Herman said.
“Of course, there is no guarantee that commissioners would approve the permit request, as the property is in a flood plain,” Herman said.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.