Will Hiddenite Family Campground reopen? Right now, it's an open question

“He said, ‘You have to wait because there’s something new that they’re doing,’” Korte said. “Now, in November … it said I do not need a new flood plain (certificate) … unless I am replacing any buildings. It’s in writing.”

Korte said he received a second letter on Jan. 7, this time from the Alexander County Planning Department. The letter, which was dated Dec. 30, included some other requirements.

The second letter said the Kortes would need a flood plain development permit for “any repair or construction activity” in the flood plain.

It said the campground would have until Feb. 10 — 90 days after the county determined the campground stopped operations — to get the permits, meet all governmental regulations and begin operating or else the Kortes would also need to get a conditional use permit.

The planning department would also need up to 10 days to process the permit request.

Korte said it was impossible to get that done within that timeframe.

Harris said the differences in the letters were the result of them being sent by different departments responsible for different regulations.