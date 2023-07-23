The battle for the garden shed is raging on.

Where I thought I was only dealing with one groundhog, turns out to be three or at least two.

After lulling me into a false sense of security, thinking it had moved on to greener pastures or was devoured, the horrid creature emerged with two babies, hungry babies, who have not stayed babies for long.

I once again set the live trap, baited with a waffle, which my son said would not be eaten unless it had syrup on it. Well, he was wrong. I ended up trapping the mother groundhog and dashed to the house to get my camera so I would have proof to my capture, only to find, once I returned, the creature was gone. A jail break had occurred.

But maybe, mom-groundhog was fed up because I have not seen her since, leaving me with two fast-growing youths. Just so you know what I am dealing with: Did you know a groundhog can move 700 pounds of earth to create his 20-40-foot-long and 5-foot-deep burrow which has multiple chambers and two, sometimes three entrances? These underground caverns can undermine the stability of a barn, shed or house, from water damage to erosion.

They will eat up to 8 pounds of vegetables and greens a day. If you have two groundhogs that means 16 pounds. They are the largest member of the squirrel family and are sometimes called whistle pigs, a name earned because of the loud whistle to alert other groundhogs of danger. They can live for 3-6 years in the wild.

I want to thank readers who have called, texted, stopped by with tips or offered commiserations and advice in the grocery store check-out line. We are trying them all from peanut butter, to chewing gum to motor oil to store-bought repellents.

But once again, I may have my hopes up. For two mornings in a row, I saw a coyote cruise through the garden area. I never thought I would be so happy to see a dangerous carnivore trot through my backyard (my children are old enough now that they would not be easy pickings). This creature was so silent, my two labs never even knew he was back there, and they bark at anything within a half mile of their fence.

So I am keeping my fingers crossed and all my tips handy.

And if all else fails, I have hung a very unappealing picture, found in an old tool shed, depicting a vintage scene of a horse-drawn water wagon, with the driver holding a garish golf umbrella. I don’t believe it is historically accurate, but I am hoping that even the groundhogs have some taste and move out!