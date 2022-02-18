Widows find hope at Valentine's Day event

HICKORY — When Jane Sims’ husband passed away last fall, she felt a tremendous sense of loss. But during his funeral in November, she says it was as if he had sent an angel to lead her toward other widows who are feeling isolated and alone.

So, she reached out to her supervisor, Todder Clark, at the Ridgeview Recreation Center about hosting a Valentine’s Day luncheon for other women who have lost their spouses.

Clark loved the idea, so Sims began lining up speakers for the event — a trusted friend, Pastor Peggy Geter of St. John Holiness International Church No. 1; and grief counselor Annette Walker of Carolina Caring, whom she met when her late husband entered the organization’s Hospice House before he passed. Since then, Walker has been a supportive help to Sims along her grief journey.

Sims wanted to make the day extra special, and bring hope and healing to all those who attended. So she put together widow survival kits and gave each widow a white rose.

"I wanted them to celebrate the love they received from their spouses, and remember that they are still loved," Sims said.