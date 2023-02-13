It’s never too late for love, said Paula Haissig, an 85-year-old English woman who remarried in 2019 after becoming a widow in 2005.

Paula Haissig met her husband when he came to Abernathy Laurels Retirement Community in 2013. The community is small and tight knit, she said, and everyone knows everyone.

Manfred Haissig, an 81-year-old German man, had moved to the community with his late wife. She had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. She died in 2017. They had been married for 51 years, he said. After his wife’s death, Manfred and Paula began to bond over Manfred’s dogs and Paula’s Wii Bowling nights.

Adopting a late friend’s Yorkshire terrier made traveling for work challenging for Manfred. He already had one Yorkie, Max, and adding Mishi doubled his concerns.

Manfred asked Paula if she would babysit Max and Mishi during the day, and she agreed.

Paula then invited Manfred to co-host Wii Bowling, a video game where players simulate bowling, with her. The event had grown so big that she needed help running it, she said. She added that she thought Manfred could use an outlet and a listening ear. He agreed to co-host, and the two played on a team together, they said.

One night after babysitting Max and Mishi, Paula invited Manfred to dinner. This went on for a while, and eventually, the two decided to move in together.

In 2019, Manfred asked Paula to marry him.

“It just gradually grew into love,” Paula said. “You don’t anticipate it in the later years in life like that, but Frank Sinatra sings, ‘Love isn’t just for the young,’ it’s for everybody.”

Today, the two travel the world together and enjoy watching television on their reclining loveseat — one that does not have a console with cup holders in the middle. Paula opposed the loveseat with a console because she wanted to sit beside her husband with nothing between them, she said.

“I would say, if you’re single at our age, and you’re healthy, then I could only advise (you to) find a partner,” Manfred said. “It’s so nice to have breakfast together, to have lunch together and to have dinner together. We watch TV together, although sometimes she doesn’t like what I choose.”

“Compromise,” Paula added.

“But she has the right to choose stuff, too,” Manfred said.

When asked for advice, Manfred said, “There’s one (piece of) advice I could give any couple: never go to bed with a fight in between you. Give (each other) a kiss."

He added, "My dad and my mother were married over 50 years, and my dad gave me that advice. I think it’s good advice.”