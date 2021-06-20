'Why wouldn’t I?' Son to donate kidney to his father

But today, things are looking up for the Hollifields. Daryl’s health has dramatically improved, they are planning to move into their new home in a matter of weeks, Dara is pregnant, and a date has been set for Daryl’s transplant.

“This year, God has removed everything out of the way,” said Lisa Hollifield, Daryl’s wife and Rocky’s mother. “It’s been a rollercoaster for sure.”

In May, on his 30th birthday, Rocky was told by doctors when the transplant would take place. To announce the date, Rocky and Lisa planned a family celebration on May 22 at Glenn C. Hilton Jr. Memorial Park in Hickory. The transplant is set for June 29.

“Thinking back on what I’ve been through over the past eight years, I’d rather take a whoopin’,” Daryl laughed. “Finding out that my son is donating his kidney for me … it feels like I won the Super Bowl. I’m glad (Rocky) is doing this, I really am, but I wish he didn’t have to go through the surgery.”

Daryl wonders how he will be able to fully express his thanks to Rocky, but Rocky said the decision to be a living donor for his father was an easy one.

“Everyone asks me why I’m doing this, but why wouldn’t I? How could you not?” Rocky said. “I wish I could help more people like this. I wish I could give everyone a kidney who needs one, but that’s just not possible. Your parents give you life, and I would do anything to keep their life.”

Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

