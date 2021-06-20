'Why wouldn’t I?' Son to donate kidney to his father

After years of health complications, Daryl Hollifield finally got some good news: He will receive a much-needed kidney transplant, thanks to his son.
This process has been in the works for Daryl since 2014 when he first learned that he needed dialysis treatments. “Dialysis is rough. I don’t know how people deal with it,” said his son, Rocky Hollifield. “You sit there for hours and just suffer. No one should have to go through that.”
After many health complications, 58-year-old Daryl was finally cleared to be placed on the list for a kidney transplant — then the year 2020 began.
“Last year was bad for us; 2020 was the year of the rat (according to the Chinese zodiac), and it really was a rat,” said Daryl Hollifield. Not only were the Hollifields impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic like many others, they suffered other losses, as well.
“In 2020, we had a house fire and two deaths,” explained Rocky. In January 2020, the family lost their Taylorsville home to a fire. Then Rocky’s son, Luke, was born prematurely on June 7. The boy lived for two hours and died in Rocky’s arms.
On Nov. 6, 2020, one of Daryl’s brothers, Tim Hollifield, died due to COVID-19 complications. If that wasn’t enough, the Hollifields’ daughter, Dara, also had a devastating house fire on Thanksgiving of last year. “2020 just sucked for our entire family,” Rocky admitted.
But today, things are looking up for the Hollifields. Daryl’s health has dramatically improved, they are planning to move into their new home in a matter of weeks, Dara is pregnant, and a date has been set for Daryl’s transplant.
“This year, God has removed everything out of the way,” said Lisa Hollifield, Daryl’s wife and Rocky’s mother. “It’s been a rollercoaster for sure.”
In May, on his 30th birthday, Rocky was told by doctors when the transplant would take place. To announce the date, Rocky and Lisa planned a family celebration on May 22 at Glenn C. Hilton Jr. Memorial Park in Hickory. The transplant is set for June 29.
“Thinking back on what I’ve been through over the past eight years, I’d rather take a whoopin’,” Daryl laughed. “Finding out that my son is donating his kidney for me … it feels like I won the Super Bowl. I’m glad (Rocky) is doing this, I really am, but I wish he didn’t have to go through the surgery.”
Daryl wonders how he will be able to fully express his thanks to Rocky, but Rocky said the decision to be a living donor for his father was an easy one.
“Everyone asks me why I’m doing this, but why wouldn’t I? How could you not?” Rocky said. “I wish I could help more people like this. I wish I could give everyone a kidney who needs one, but that’s just not possible. Your parents give you life, and I would do anything to keep their life.”
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
