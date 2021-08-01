'When you got old enough to do anything, you went to work;' Conover man has packed a lot of living into 100 years

He’d take his kids and their friends up and stall the engine on purpose — for fun, he said. He’d fly them around the local baseball field. Eventually Alden sold his share of the plane.

Alden also fished for “anything that would bite,” he said, hunted squirrels for eating, and maintained a vegetable garden.

For many years, Alden, who has an innate sense for all things mechanical, worked in textiles at various locations, ultimately moving to the Catawba Valley. He was a sought-after mechanic who could repair textile machines, his talent having been honed on the job.

Alden’s daughters said his doctor was amazed at their father’s good health, “the vital statistics of a 30-year-old man,” said Nancy. Alden said he has no aches or pains, and his only real challenge is some hearing loss for which he uses a hearing aid. His driver’s license is good until he’s 105. He takes himself to the grocery store and Dollar General where he does his own shopping. He plants tomatoes, does his laundry, cleans his house, takes the stairs to his basement, and regularly pulls out his leaf blower to blast debris off his outdoor sitting area. He pointed at a photo of Lucille and repeated that he tries to keep the house clean to honor her.