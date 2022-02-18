 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
When the arches fell in Hickory, the online chatter was quick to follow
0 Comments
alert top story

When the arches fell in Hickory, the online chatter was quick to follow

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
021922-hdr-news-arches-p5

Battalion Chief Jeff Barger of the Hickory Fire Department ropes off the sidewalk Friday morning along N.C. Highway 127. The City Walk's 40-ton arches collapsed on a pedestrian bridge that passes over the highway.

 ROBERT C. REED,RECORD

The centerpiece structure of Hickory's City Walk collapsed. The 40-ton arches have been in place less than one year. No injuries were reported as of Friday morning. The citizens of Hickory took to social media to share their thoughts on the damages.

$750k in wasteful spending comes crashing down. Great use of taxpayer money Hickory!

Cindy Walker Herndon

Obviously they didn't use enough Gorilla Glue when they fixed it the first time it broke during installation. I mean such a thing shouldn't happen. That stuff being magic and all.

Kendall Johnson

It’ll buff out.

Matthew James Shelton

I feared this would happen.. Happy no one got hurt.

Lee Ramsey

Oh no! I was so excited to see the entire project finished. Hopefully the manufacturer will compensate the city. What a shame.

Allan Hodges

When I was at the dr last Monday he told me the girls in the office had stopped walking under it during lunch because they could hear it creaking and cracking.

TI Davis

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Every time I rode under that bridge I was always afraid of it because it didn’t seem safe. Guess I was right.

Justin Drew

You should have retimed the traffic lights on 127 in veiwmont instead. But noooo. You wanted to erect the beacon of failure.

Domingo Colon

Had to take my daughter through that area last month and going under that thing gave me chills. This was a incredible waste of money that could have been used in ways to really help our city. Instead it was money that will now end up in the trash.

Amber Hinson

Pleas don't put them back up. Huge waste of time and money. Most of hickory if not all of hickory hates them Hank Guess.

Samuel Bradshaw

Firewood for sale

Steve Roberts

I'll never understand the laughing face emoji when something like this happens which could've turned tragic but didn't thank God. And I could care less about your political views SMH. Sad and understand man made structures don't last forever. I hope they can fix this problem.

Curtis Valjean Hargrove

Well my granddaughter loved them called them her RAINBOW. She will be very disappointed that they are gone.

Teresa Mourglea Berry

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympics official claims human rights abuse stories are 'lies'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert