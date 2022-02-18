When the arches fell in Hickory, the online chatter was quick to follow

The centerpiece structure of Hickory's City Walk collapsed. The 40-ton arches have been in place less than one year. No injuries were reported as of Friday morning. The citizens of Hickory took to social media to share their thoughts on the damages.
$750k in wasteful spending comes crashing down. Great use of taxpayer money Hickory!
Cindy Walker Herndon
Obviously they didn't use enough Gorilla Glue when they fixed it the first time it broke during installation. I mean such a thing shouldn't happen. That stuff being magic and all.
Kendall Johnson
It’ll buff out.
Matthew James Shelton
I feared this would happen.. Happy no one got hurt.
Lee Ramsey
Oh no! I was so excited to see the entire project finished. Hopefully the manufacturer will compensate the city. What a shame.
Allan Hodges
When I was at the dr last Monday he told me the girls in the office had stopped walking under it during lunch because they could hear it creaking and cracking.
TI Davis
Every time I rode under that bridge I was always afraid of it because it didn’t seem safe. Guess I was right.
Justin Drew
You should have retimed the traffic lights on 127 in veiwmont instead. But noooo. You wanted to erect the beacon of failure.
Domingo Colon
Had to take my daughter through that area last month and going under that thing gave me chills. This was a incredible waste of money that could have been used in ways to really help our city. Instead it was money that will now end up in the trash.
Amber Hinson
Pleas don't put them back up. Huge waste of time and money. Most of hickory if not all of hickory hates them Hank Guess.
Samuel Bradshaw
Firewood for sale
Steve Roberts
I'll never understand the laughing face emoji when something like this happens which could've turned tragic but didn't thank God. And I could care less about your political views SMH. Sad and understand man made structures don't last forever. I hope they can fix this problem.