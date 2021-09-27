 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
When homeless man needed shoes, volunteers provided them; VOICE collecting goods for those in need
0 Comments
alert featured

When homeless man needed shoes, volunteers provided them; VOICE collecting goods for those in need

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Forrest needed shoes. The ones on his feet were falling apart.

Marcia Hubbard and the people with VOICE made sure the 62-year-old homeless man got new shoes.

Hubbard said Forrest, who is disabled, smiled as he fought back tears while putting on his shoes. “I thank you for your kindness and for taking the time to talk to me. Most people won’t do that,” Forrest said to Hubbard. “I thank God for putting you all out here to help. You all are godly people doing God’s work.”

The Volunteer Outreach in Community Efforts group, VOICE, is working with the Catawba County United Way to collect essential items to help veterans and the homeless.

Hubbard, VOICE founder and president, says that any bit of help counts and is appreciated.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The people that we meet are so appreciative. They’re so humble and even with finding them in the worst conditions, their faith is really strong,” Hubbard said. “They want to pray with us. They want to hold hands and they’re always praying for us and blessing us.”

Hubbard and VOICE Vice President Dawud Hughes want people to keep in mind that no one wants to be homeless. Many of the homeless are disabled or veterans who can’t afford the cost of housing. Hubbard said that some disability checks are around $750, which can be the cost of one room in a boarding house per month. The organization wants others to realize that these are people who are hurting and need help.

“In our busy lives we are too self-absorbed to see somebody else. That person is invisible,” Hughes said. “We are here to speak for them. We are here to help them.”

“Doing one simple act of kindness can change someone’s destiny,” Hubbard said.

On July 28, Hubbard gave an update through Facebook on a couple, known as Penny and Danny, that VOICE had helped in May. Penny and Danny needed steel-toed boots to keep their new construction jobs. According to the post, the couple are now making $14 an hour and are no longer living on the street.

“That is all it takes sometimes is for someone else to have faith in you,” Hughes said. “They were homeless and now they’re not. All they needed was some shoes to start a job. They were working in torn-up shoes, zip-tying their shoes together so they could work.”

Want to help?

The VOICE organization says needed items include gloves, ponchos, lip balm, lotion, large and extra-large hoodies, shoes, art supplies, coloring or activity books, blankets, bug spray, flashlights, solar phone chargers, old smartphones, backpacks, baby wipes, socks, deodorant, dry shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, T-shirts, shorts, sunglasses, cooling towels, hats and bug-bite wipes.

Drop off items at the Catawba County United Way office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 2760 Tate Blvd. SE or Brown’s Storage and Rentals in Bethlehem. The facility is located at 9090 NC-127, Hickory, NC, 28601.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert