When homeless man needed shoes, volunteers provided them; VOICE collecting goods for those in need

Forrest needed shoes. The ones on his feet were falling apart.
Marcia Hubbard and the people with VOICE made sure the 62-year-old homeless man got new shoes.
Hubbard said Forrest, who is disabled, smiled as he fought back tears while putting on his shoes. “I thank you for your kindness and for taking the time to talk to me. Most people won’t do that,” Forrest said to Hubbard. “I thank God for putting you all out here to help. You all are godly people doing God’s work.”
The Volunteer Outreach in Community Efforts group, VOICE, is working with the Catawba County United Way to collect essential items to help veterans and the homeless.
Hubbard, VOICE founder and president, says that any bit of help counts and is appreciated.
“The people that we meet are so appreciative. They’re so humble and even with finding them in the worst conditions, their faith is really strong,” Hubbard said. “They want to pray with us. They want to hold hands and they’re always praying for us and blessing us.”
Hubbard and VOICE Vice President Dawud Hughes want people to keep in mind that no one wants to be homeless. Many of the homeless are disabled or veterans who can’t afford the cost of housing. Hubbard said that some disability checks are around $750, which can be the cost of one room in a boarding house per month. The organization wants others to realize that these are people who are hurting and need help.
“In our busy lives we are too self-absorbed to see somebody else. That person is invisible,” Hughes said. “We are here to speak for them. We are here to help them.”
“Doing one simple act of kindness can change someone’s destiny,” Hubbard said.
On July 28, Hubbard gave an update through Facebook on a couple, known as Penny and Danny, that VOICE had helped in May. Penny and Danny needed steel-toed boots to keep their new construction jobs. According to the post, the couple are now making $14 an hour and are no longer living on the street.
“That is all it takes sometimes is for someone else to have faith in you,” Hughes said. “They were homeless and now they’re not. All they needed was some shoes to start a job. They were working in torn-up shoes, zip-tying their shoes together so they could work.”