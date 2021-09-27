When homeless man needed shoes, volunteers provided them; VOICE collecting goods for those in need

Forrest needed shoes. The ones on his feet were falling apart.

Marcia Hubbard and the people with VOICE made sure the 62-year-old homeless man got new shoes.

Hubbard said Forrest, who is disabled, smiled as he fought back tears while putting on his shoes. “I thank you for your kindness and for taking the time to talk to me. Most people won’t do that,” Forrest said to Hubbard. “I thank God for putting you all out here to help. You all are godly people doing God’s work.”

The Volunteer Outreach in Community Efforts group, VOICE, is working with the Catawba County United Way to collect essential items to help veterans and the homeless.

Hubbard, VOICE founder and president, says that any bit of help counts and is appreciated.

“The people that we meet are so appreciative. They’re so humble and even with finding them in the worst conditions, their faith is really strong,” Hubbard said. “They want to pray with us. They want to hold hands and they’re always praying for us and blessing us.”