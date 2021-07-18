When hat washed up on beach, retired Hickory lawyer returned it to Navy officer

A Hickory man found a Navy officer’s hat while vacationing on the N.C. coast in June. A few weeks later he found the owner.

Jeff Mackie was on vacation with his wife when they saw a hat wash up on the beach. On the hat was the name “USS Ramage” with a crest and the words “Par Excellence.” On the back were the letters “CO,” meaning Commanding Officer.

“It was in pretty good shape,” Mackie said.

He said he searched for the owner of the hat at the beach, but no one claimed it.

He researched the name of the ship and found out it was a guided missile destroyer. He reached out to a few contacts in the Navy and asked if they knew how to get in touch with the hat’s owner.

On Monday, Mackie received an email from Isaac Harris saying “You found my cover!!!” Harris explained in the email that he had lost the hat while at sea.

Harris is the current commanding officer of the USS Ramage, according to the U.S. Navy website.

Mackie said he mailed the hat to Harris soon after getting in touch with him.