What's happening around Hickory on Veterans Day

Schools across Catawba County will be closed on Thursday in recognition of Veterans Day. Federal offices, such as the U.S. Post Office, will also be closed. But most county and city government offices will be open.
All public schools in Catawba County will be closed, according to school year calendars for Hickory Public Schools, Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools.
Hickory, Newton and Conover city offices will be open. Catawba County offices, such as the Register of Deeds and the library, will also be open.
In neighboring Caldwell County, county offices will be closed on Thursday, a news release said.
Morganton city offices will also be closed on Thursday. There will be no trash collection on Thursday, a news release from the City of Morganton said.
Taylorsville Town Hall will be closed on Thursday, according to the city’s website.
Lenoir city offices will be closed Thursday, including garbage collection. The Recycling Center on Pennton Avenue in Lenoir will operate on a normal schedule, according to the city’s website.
Meals and deals
A number of Hickory restaurants and stores are offering special deals for veterans. That list includes Hooters, Olive Garden, Sheetz, Texas Roadhouse, Applebee’s, Longhorn, Golden Corral and O’Charley’s. Parkway House Restaurant is teaming up with Landmark Roofing to offer free meals.
Elks Lodge ceremony
The Hickory Elks Lodge will host a Veterans Day ceremony at the lodge on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The lodge is located at 356 Main Ave. NW in Hickory. The public is invited, the Hickory Elks Lodge said in a news release.
This year, the ceremony will honor World War II U.S. Navy veteran Rodrigo Sinohui, who lives in the Hickory area. Hickory Mayor Hank Guess will recognize Sinohui’s military service with a special presentation.
The ceremony will be replete with a joint military service color guard representing each branch of the military, featuring Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) cadets from area high schools. Cadets from the Civil Air Patrol will be assisting attendees with escort services. Guest speaker for the event is retired North Carolina Air National Guard Master Sergeant Tim Boothe. Boothe will speak on the subject of the value of the Air Guard to our state as well as to our nation. Ulysses Long, a well-known singer, pianist, and finalist on the TV show, “America’s Got Talent,” will be performing patriotic music.
Gift bags for veterans
The Catawba County Veterans Office will be handing out gift bags to veterans on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The gift bags will be filled with gift cards, snacks, pencils, buttons, resource information, coupons and more. Veterans can drive by the justice center parking deck at 100 Government Drive in Newton.
Lenoir to hold celebration
American Legion Post 29 will host a Veterans Day ceremony in downtown Lenoir. The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Post Commander Irv Eurto will give the welcome and opening remarks followed by the invocation by Bobby Poarch and the presentation of colors by West Caldwell High School JROTC. Attendees will sing the national anthem and recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Organizers will play theme music from each military branch, a news release for the City of Lenoir said.