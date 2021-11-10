What's happening around Hickory on Veterans Day

Schools across Catawba County will be closed on Thursday in recognition of Veterans Day. Federal offices, such as the U.S. Post Office, will also be closed. But most county and city government offices will be open.

All public schools in Catawba County will be closed, according to school year calendars for Hickory Public Schools, Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools.

Hickory, Newton and Conover city offices will be open. Catawba County offices, such as the Register of Deeds and the library, will also be open.

In neighboring Caldwell County, county offices will be closed on Thursday, a news release said.

Morganton city offices will also be closed on Thursday. There will be no trash collection on Thursday, a news release from the City of Morganton said.

Taylorsville Town Hall will be closed on Thursday, according to the city’s website.

Lenoir city offices will be closed Thursday, including garbage collection. The Recycling Center on Pennton Avenue in Lenoir will operate on a normal schedule, according to the city’s website.

