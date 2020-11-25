What are local teachers thankful for?

Instructors with the Hickory and Catawba County school systems are thankful for a number of things as 2020 nears its end, including eager student minds, supportive families and, as one exceptionally honest teacher said, Netflix.
Here are some of the responses generated when the Hickory Daily Record asked teachers to share their Thanksgiving thoughts. The responses have been edited for length and clarity.
Dorothy Matheson Dalton, fifth-grade math and science teacher at Oakwood Elementary School
“I am thankful to be able to teach my students remotely and in person (while remaining as safe as possible), ensuring that they are receiving live, rigorous instruction with immediate feedback in the face of adversity. I am thankful for eager, hardworking students who collaborate and contribute to a positive classroom culture, even though we are separated and have social distancing constraints. I appreciate supportive parents and administrators, who are making this all possible while they, themselves, are struggling. I am grateful for my family, who love me unconditionally and encourage me daily, and for my amazing teammate, Laura Marvin, whom I call my 'better half' at school; I could not weather this storm without her.”
Daniel Willis, health and physical education teacher at Hickory High School
“I am thankful for the opportunity to return to the Hickory community and a place that has impacted my life in a powerful way. I take great pride in where I was raised, and I will do everything I can as a teacher and coach to make sure every student and athlete gets the same love, support, and guidance that I received. I am also grateful to be back around my family, friends, and so many other supporters that makes Hickory a special place.”
Anyea Gibson, fifth-grade math teacher at Viewmont Elementary School
“I am thankful for each and every day that I am alive and able to do what I love to do! 2020 has taught me that we never know when our time is up, so we should thank God for all of the marvelous things he has done. I am also thankful for my amazing and supportive family, my rock star fifth-grade team, my wonderful Viewmont family, and my sweet students who make me feel like a superstar teacher every day. Have a happy Thanksgiving!!”
Tammy Reyes, band director at Grandview Middle School
“I am thankful for my family at home, and also my great work family that supports keeping each other healthy and safe.”
Meredith Clay, intervention support at Southwest Primary
"This year I am thankful for many things. I am thankful that I get to work with so many amazing people who lift me up each day and help me grow personally and professionally. I'm thankful for the opportunity to spend my days working in the Hickory Public School system with the most amazing students at Southwest Primary. Their passion for learning and connecting is my 'why' and I'm so thankful to serve and be a part of the Hickory community. I'm especially thankful for my family. From my husband, daughter, and pup who surround me with love each waking moment to the family that I am unable to see each day; I'm thankful for their love. So, in short, reflecting on all of the things that are currently happening in our world, I am certainly thankful for the people that I am able to spend my days with, be it face-to-face or with the use of technology. Simply put, I'm thankful for my village."
Averi Miller, eighth-grade language arts teacher at Mill Creek Middle School
2020 has been a year of reflection of the things that I remain thankful for. Despite the pandemic taking away our sense of normality, I am reminded of several things that have given me a constant feeling of gratitude and thankfulness. A few of those things being, my family and friends, my church family, the fact that I still live in the greatest country on Earth, my students, the faculty of Mill Creek Middle School, and due to quarantine… Netflix. Most importantly, I’m thankful for salvation and how God has shown himself real in my life. I feel blessed to be given the opportunity to work with such great students and to be able to see them face to face. They will never know the joy which they have brought to my life. I feel so undeserving of all these blessings and have much to be thankful for!”
Jessica Everett, fourth-grade teacher at Catawba Elementary School
“In a year of big challenges, I’ve learned to be thankful for the little things in life. The snuggles from my 5-year-old at bedtime; the sloppy kisses from my 9-month-old; the laughter of my family enjoying time with one another; a hug from a friend; the first sip of coffee when starting the day; the noise of children in a classroom learning new things; the freedom to praise the Lord who makes it all possible. I’m so thankful for the little things because I’ve learned those, in fact, are the most important.”
Courtney Branch, eighth-grade English Language Arts teacher at Arndt Middle School
“In this year of crazy change, I am thankful for the support and encouragement of others. Teaching this year has felt like being a first-year teacher all over again. And after 20-some years, who wants to feel like a beginner? I am grateful for my family who understand that learning takes a lot of energy and expects very little when I get home from work or continue to work after I get home. I am grateful for a community of teachers who support one another with fresh ideas. I am grateful to parents who are learning right along with their kids. I am thankful for my students who are willing to explain to me why technology is not working and encourage me to keep learning!”
Jennifer McLauchlin, second-grade teacher at Snow Creek Elementary
“As a teacher I am thankful for the support of my students’ families, my own family, my grade level team, our Snow Creek leaders (Mr. Hoots, Mrs. McCreary), and the district staff. I am fortunate and extremely lucky to have the supplies, technology, training, and instructional materials to be successful in the classroom. I am THANKFUL to be a teacher in Catawba County Schools.”
Savannah Watts, English teacher and women’s tennis coach at Bunker Hill High School
“I am thankful for this unprecedented and chaotic moment we are living in. For the first time, my students sincerely want to be in school. They long for the opportunity to be a whole class again, to have hands-on activities, but they are thankful that they had the option to be here part-time. For this change in perspective, I am so thankful. I'm thankful for the new challenges that have forced me to become more creative as an educator. And, I'm thankful to have a fantastic school and district administration that supports the exploration and innovation of current classrooms. I'm thankful I get the opportunity to learn from my students and connect with them as their teacher, that they trust me to do my best and that they give theirs in return. Most importantly, I'm thankful that every day is new and it's never too late to get started. We all want to make sure we have an impact on the world — I'm thankful my students have made so many on me."
