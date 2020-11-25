What are local teachers thankful for?

“I am thankful for this unprecedented and chaotic moment we are living in. For the first time, my students sincerely want to be in school. They long for the opportunity to be a whole class again, to have hands-on activities, but they are thankful that they had the option to be here part-time. For this change in perspective, I am so thankful. I'm thankful for the new challenges that have forced me to become more creative as an educator. And, I'm thankful to have a fantastic school and district administration that supports the exploration and innovation of current classrooms. I'm thankful I get the opportunity to learn from my students and connect with them as their teacher, that they trust me to do my best and that they give theirs in return. Most importantly, I'm thankful that every day is new and it's never too late to get started. We all want to make sure we have an impact on the world — I'm thankful my students have made so many on me."