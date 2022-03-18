WestRock breaks ground on $47 million expansion in Claremont

A paper and packaging manufacturer in Claremont held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a $47 million expansion.

WestRock Company plans to expand its manufacturing plant by 285,000 square feet. The project is expected to create 50 new jobs by the end of 2023, according to a news release from WestRock.

The expansion will grow the company’s production of packaging for food, food service and beverage products.

Construction of the building is expected to start in July and is expected to be done by July 2023. The first production line is expected to be running by August 2023, Project Manager Jason Smitherman said.

The project was assisted by Catawba County and Claremont tax incentives. Starting after the building expansion is complete, both entities agreed to return 70% of property taxes one year, 60% the second year and 50% the third year. The incentives are expected to total about $1 million.

The project also garnered a $125,000 grant from the state One North Carolina Fund, according to a press release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office. The company was also approved for a $375,000 N.C. building reuse grant.

WestRock has been in Claremont since 1996, Smitherman said during the groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday.

“WestRock has operated on these grounds for 25 years, and this investment ensures we will be here for many more to come,” he said. “This project would not have been possible without the commitment to and belief in WestRock by the city of Claremont, Catawba County, and the state of North Carolina.”

The average salary of the new jobs will be $48,422, according to the state news release.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.