HICKORY — Western Piedmont Symphony, the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, will hold orchestra auditions for the 2023-2024 season on Sunday, April 30. Auditions are for the following position openings: section violin, section viola, section cello, section double bass, horn II/IV, and trumpet IV.

Auditions will be held at the SALT Block, 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Parking is available at the north lot of the SALT Block.

People wishing to audition should submit a letter of interest and résumé by April 24 to the WPS orchestra personnel manager. For contact information, audition repertoire, fee per service rates, and more information, visit wpsymphony.org/employment/#orchestra-audition.

For 58 years, Western Piedmont Symphony has enriched and engaged the communities of western North Carolina through symphonic music with performances and educational opportunities for all ages. Each season, the symphony presents a classical Masterworks series, a fun Foothills Pops series, varying ensembles in the Chamber Classics series, two youth orchestras, plus education and community engagement programs in the Catawba Valley region, all under the artistic direction of Maestro Matthew Troy.

Western Piedmont Symphony is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council and is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory.

For more information about Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit wpsymphony.org, or email info@wpsymphony.org. Follow Western Piedmont Symphony on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or Twitter.