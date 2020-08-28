Western Piedmont Symphony to announce plans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The Western Piedmont Symphony and Music Director and Conductor Matthew Troy keep the music playing on in innovative ways. Earlier this year, Troy announced the #PlayOn online video initiative, where WPS, local and out-of-state musicians record their own at-home performances to be shared on the Symphony’s social media. Soon after, it was announced that the Symphony would host several watch parties, which were great successes.

On Sept. 3 at noon, the Western Piedmont Symphony will announce plans for its fall programming via YouTube Live. To view this announcement, subscribe to the Western Piedmont Symphony on YouTube and watch for the video. The YouTube link will also be shared on the Western Piedmont Symphony’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, as well as the website: www.WPSymphony.org.

Western Piedmont Symphony is a grant recipient of the North Carolina Arts Council and a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.