HICKORY — Western Piedmont Symphony, the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, presents the John Salmon Jazz Trio on the next Chamber Classics concert series performance on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at Drendel Auditorium in Hickory.
Consisting of John Salmon, piano, Steve Haines, bass, and Thomas Taylor, drums, their performances have been described as “animated in the way that only old friends can be” (Quiet Bubble Blog). The trio brings their interpretations of everything from old standards to new charts, spanning from Cole Porter’s “Just One of Those Things” to an original composition with Latin roots, “Mambo Madness.” All members of the trio are faculty at the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, but that doesn’t mean their music is only for locals. They have toured worldwide both as a trio and in their own solo careers, with a storied history of spreading the good news of the great American sound: jazz.
Western Piedmont Symphony Chamber Classics Series is sponsored by Dr. George Clay III and Sandra Pait Clay, and support is provided by the SALT Block Foundation, United Arts Council of Catawba County, and North Carolina Arts Council.
Chamber Classics tickets are $25; students $10 (17 and younger or with valid student ID). Purchase by visiting WPSymphony.org/Tickets, call 828-324-8603, or visit the WPS Box Office, located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Drendel Auditorium is located at 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory.