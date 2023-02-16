Consisting of John Salmon, piano, Steve Haines, bass, and Thomas Taylor, drums, their performances have been described as “animated in the way that only old friends can be” (Quiet Bubble Blog). The trio brings their interpretations of everything from old standards to new charts, spanning from Cole Porter’s “Just One of Those Things” to an original composition with Latin roots, “Mambo Madness.” All members of the trio are faculty at the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, but that doesn’t mean their music is only for locals. They have toured worldwide both as a trio and in their own solo careers, with a storied history of spreading the good news of the great American sound: jazz.