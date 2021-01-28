Western Piedmont Symphony plans auditions

Auditions will be held on Saturday, March 20, at WPS Offices at the SALT Block in Hickory. Applicants should submit a cover letter indicating interest and a one-page resume. Upon email receipt of these materials by WPS personnel manager, applicants will need to mail in a $25 check (check made payable to the Western Piedmont Symphony). This check is a deposit and will be returned upon completion of the audition process. Audition excerpts and additional information will be sent to candidates upon receipt of the aforementioned materials.