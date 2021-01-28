 Skip to main content
Western Piedmont Symphony plans auditions
Western Piedmont Symphony plans auditions

HICKORY — The Western Piedmont Symphony announces auditions for the following vacancies:

Oboe 2

Bass Clarinet

Principal Horn

Principal Trombone

Concertmaster / Section Violin I

Principal Violin II / Section Violin II

Principal Viola

Principal Cello / Section Cello

Section Bass

Auditions will be held on Saturday, March 20, at WPS Offices at the SALT Block in Hickory. Applicants should submit a cover letter indicating interest and a one-page resume. Upon email receipt of these materials by WPS personnel manager, applicants will need to mail in a $25 check (check made payable to the Western Piedmont Symphony). This check is a deposit and will be returned upon completion of the audition process. Audition excerpts and additional information will be sent to candidates upon receipt of the aforementioned materials.

Letter, résumé, and application fee must be received by the WPS personnel manager by March 5.

Email cover letter and one-page resume to 

Mary Boudreault, Personnel Manager

Email: pm@wpsymphony.org

The Western Piedmont Symphony is an equal opportunity employer and an employer with zero tolerance for discrimination or harassment in the workplace.

The Western Piedmont Symphony physical address is 243 Third Ave., NE, #1N, Hickory, NC 28601. 

For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.

