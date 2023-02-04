Community members were invited to a discussion group about the Western Piedmont Symphony on Thursday.

The point of the meeting was to discuss ways the symphony can expand its presence within Hickory, Catawba County and the surrounding areas.

Several organizations were represented at the meeting including Catawba County government, Hickory city government, the Hickory NAACP and Hickory Public Schools.

The meeting started out with a brief presentation explaining everything the symphony does, such as educational outreach, youth orchestras and three concert series held each year. This year marks the symphony’s 58th season, Western Piedmont Symphony Music Director Matthew Troy said.

Troy said the symphony is bold, dynamic and plays a variety of music. Troy said the symphony plays pieces by composers who have been dead for hundreds of years and modern music from living American composers.

“It's not small, precious, pretty little music box like music,” Troy said. “It’s big, bold, living, breathing.”

After the presentation, the floor was opened up for questions and suggestions from the audience.

In September, the Western Piedmont Symphony began hosting “Side/Show” concerts during the Hickory Art Crawl in downtown. During the side show, small ensembles playing a wide variety of music are scattered throughout downtown Hickory. The ensembles play in breweries, art galleries and on the square, Western Piedmont Symphony Director Kelly Swindell said.

Chamber of Catawba County Partner Recruitment and Sponsorship Manager Nathan Cooley suggested having more small ensembles perform at local breweries throughout the year.

Swindell said that is an idea the symphony has been working on. Swindell said the symphony is scouting out venues and looking for funding, since the musicians are not volunteers.

Catawba Science Center Executive Director Tracy Hall commended the symphony on its outreach to local students. She asked if the symphony is able to connect with students outside of Catawba County. Hall mentioned being a parent and how she was constantly tied up with her children’s commitments. She suggested that getting more children involved with music would bring more people to concerts.

Troy said the symphony has a history of outreach in surrounding areas. He said the symphony recently played at Appalachian State University for students in and around Watauga County.

“I think that is something that sets us apart as a regional orchestra when I compare us to several other peer orchestras in the area,” Troy said. “The Winston-Salem Symphony, for example, they almost never, I mean, never leave Forsyth County. The Greensboro Symphony never really leaves Guilford County. And so, we do, I think, have a wider range that we cover.”

Swindell said the state funding for rural touring has dwindled over time. In the past, the symphony would go to places like Burke County. The symphony now works with teachers and schools in surrounding counties to bring students to Hickory for concerts, Swindell said. One example Swindell gave is the “Link Up: The Orchestra Sings”. This concert series is a partnership with Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute.

The Link Up series is educational concerts for fourth- and fifth-graders from Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba counties. Swindell said the symphony hosts about 3,000 students for that series.

Hickory NAACP President Ida Clough said one great thing about the symphony is inclusivity.

“We do a lot of outreach in Ridgeview and in different places,” Troy said. “We try to make sure that our stage is reflecting the community and reflecting the world that we want to see.”