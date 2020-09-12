Western Piedmont Symphony announces fall events

HICKORY —The Western Piedmont Symphony and Music Director and Conductor Matthew Troy keep the music playing on in innovative and exciting ways.
Earlier this year, Troy announced the #PlayOn online video initiative, where WPS, local and out-of-state musicians record their own at-home performances to be shared on the symphony’s social media. This virtual series will continue every week with new episodes released on Wednesdays. In addition, the WPS At Home series, “Meals & Music with the Maestro” will continue, with new curated recipes and playlist packages being released on the first Friday of each month.
Other events for the next several months include four more Watch Parties hosted by Troy. They started with Beethoven’s 250th Celebration on Thursday. All watch parties are free to the public and will be live via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. Other Watch Parties include Pops: From Berlin to Broadway on Oct. 8, Composer Focus on Nov. 12 and Home for the Holidays on Dec. 10. Watch Parties hosted by Troy are sponsored by von Drehle Corporation in memory of Pat and Frank von Drehle, and by an anonymous sponsor in honor of Ingrid Keller and Matthew Troy.
The Western Piedmont Symphony presents Side/Show, a unique performance format featuring live WPS musicians, on Oct. 17 from 5-8 p.m. in various venues in downtown Hickory. Performers and audiences will be socially distanced and broken up over three hours. This event is free of charge courtesy of the City of Hickory. Venue information and sign-ups will be available at WPSymphony.org on Oct. 1
2020: A Musical Response will be released via WPS’ YouTube channel on Oct. 22. This video collaboration features the Western Piedmont Symphony string section, performing Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings. For this video, WPS partners with Hickory Museum of Art and Lenoir-Rhyne University Multicultural Affairs.
Roundtable: Race in Classical Music will be a virtual discussion on the persistent issues of race in classical music on Nov. 7 via Zoom hosted by Troy.
Maestro’s Quintet, on Nov. 21, will livestream Maestro Troy’s string quartet and pianist Gregory Knight in a performance featuring Faure’s Piano Quintet in D minor. Tickets to this virtual event will be available at WPSymphony.org/Tickets on Oct. 1.
Western Piedmont Symphony business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
For more information, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.
