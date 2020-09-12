Western Piedmont Symphony announces fall events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY —The Western Piedmont Symphony and Music Director and Conductor Matthew Troy keep the music playing on in innovative and exciting ways.

Earlier this year, Troy announced the #PlayOn online video initiative, where WPS, local and out-of-state musicians record their own at-home performances to be shared on the symphony’s social media. This virtual series will continue every week with new episodes released on Wednesdays. In addition, the WPS At Home series, “Meals & Music with the Maestro” will continue, with new curated recipes and playlist packages being released on the first Friday of each month.

Other events for the next several months include four more Watch Parties hosted by Troy. They started with Beethoven’s 250th Celebration on Thursday. All watch parties are free to the public and will be live via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. Other Watch Parties include Pops: From Berlin to Broadway on Oct. 8, Composer Focus on Nov. 12 and Home for the Holidays on Dec. 10. Watch Parties hosted by Troy are sponsored by von Drehle Corporation in memory of Pat and Frank von Drehle, and by an anonymous sponsor in honor of Ingrid Keller and Matthew Troy.