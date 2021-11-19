Western Piedmont Council of Governments honored

LONG VIEW — The Western Piedmont Council of Governments, based in Long View, has received a 2021 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) for COVID relief assistance to seniors, caregivers, and providers of services to the aging.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Western Piedmont Council of Governments (WPCOG) knew that seniors would be an at-risk population and therefore mobilized to provide existing services while adding new ones and responding to new needs.
WPCOG quickly developed a program to assess the needs of seniors, caregivers, and aging service providers in the region and utilized an online document management system to do all intakes, place orders online, and maintain required documentation digitally while teleworking from their homes.
The WPCOG Area Agency on Aging assisted older adults and caregivers with meals, groceries, pharmacy items, cleaning supplies, assistive technologies, incontinence supplies, face coverings, and more.
Assistance was also provided to aging service providers in the region by delivering PPE, supplies, technologies, and equipment so they could adjust their service delivery and continue to provide needed services to older adults and their caregivers.
Funding was made available for the program from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The program was able to positively impact the lives of more than 1,500 older adults and caregivers.
“With the funds entrusted to us from the CARES Act, our staff were able to work quickly to provide needed food and supplies to older adults and caregivers throughout our region. We worked with local grocery stores to provide delivery of items to seniors’ homes so they could stay safe at home and avoid exposure to COVID-19,” said Tina Miller, WPCOG Area Agency on Aging Director.
NADO is a Washington, DC-based membership association of regional development organizations that promote programs and policies that strengthen local governments, communities, and economies through regional cooperation, program delivery, and comprehensive strategies.
The association’s Impact Awards program recognizes regional development organizations and their partners for improving the economic and community competitiveness of the nation’s regions and local communities.
Award-winning projects were recognized during NADO’s 2021 annual training conference, held in Portland, Oregon, in October.
The 2021 class of award recipients consists of 102 projects from 70 organizations spanning 24 states. These projects are presented in an interactive “story map” developed by NADO that includes project summaries, partners, and images. The story map is available online at: https://www.nado.org/2021_impactawards/
“During the past 20 months, regional development organizations across the country have shown just how valuable they are in supporting the local communities they serve,” said Kevin Byrd, 2019-2021 NADO president and executive director of the New River Valley Regional Commission in Radford, Virginia.
“From COVID-19 response and recovery initiatives, to workforce and economic development projects, to social services programs and much more, the 2021 NADO Impact Awardees highlight the many ways our members work on the ground every day to improve quality of life in their regions.”
The WPCOG is a regional governmental agency governed by and serving the 28 local governments in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties.
The WPCOG provides a range of services to local governments and residents throughout the region.
For more information about the WPCOG's award-winning project, contact Tina Miller at 828-485-4212 or tina.miller@wpcog.org.