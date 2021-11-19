Western Piedmont Council of Governments honored

LONG VIEW — The Western Piedmont Council of Governments, based in Long View, has received a 2021 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) for COVID relief assistance to seniors, caregivers, and providers of services to the aging.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Western Piedmont Council of Governments (WPCOG) knew that seniors would be an at-risk population and therefore mobilized to provide existing services while adding new ones and responding to new needs.

WPCOG quickly developed a program to assess the needs of seniors, caregivers, and aging service providers in the region and utilized an online document management system to do all intakes, place orders online, and maintain required documentation digitally while teleworking from their homes.

The WPCOG Area Agency on Aging assisted older adults and caregivers with meals, groceries, pharmacy items, cleaning supplies, assistive technologies, incontinence supplies, face coverings, and more.

Assistance was also provided to aging service providers in the region by delivering PPE, supplies, technologies, and equipment so they could adjust their service delivery and continue to provide needed services to older adults and their caregivers.