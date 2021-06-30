Western Piedmont Community college honors alumnus

MORGANTON — Western Piedmont Community College recently awarded its 2020 Alumnus of the Year award to Capt. Jason R. Whisnant, who is employed with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
Whisnant began his education at Western Piedmont Community College where he received an Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice while working full-time as a law enforcement and fire professional. He completed a B.S. in Human Services from Gardner-Webb University in 2008 while also becoming the father of two daughters and maintaining full time employment with the City of Morganton.
Whisnant earned his MA in Mental Health Counseling and Education Specialist (Ed.S) from Gardner-Webb University in 2012. Additionally, he is licensed by the North Carolina Board of Licensed Professional Counselors, and is a therapist diagnosing/treating child, adolescent and adult mental health disorders. He has also completed NC State University’s Administrative Officer Management Program and UNC Chapel Hill’s School of Government Municipal and County Administration program.
Along with his dedication to education he is a strong civic and community volunteer. He serves on the Burke Substance Abuse Network committee, the Morganton Human Relations Commission, provides pro bono counseling for clients, is a volunteer food server, volunteers with the Blue Elves Initiative, and serves as a homeless liaison.
The Outstanding Alumnus Award is an honor that provides recognition for exceptional achievement by former students of Western Piedmont Community College. Award recipients have exemplified professional growth through recognized accomplishments, participated in community and civic activities; and demonstrated support for the goals and objectives of the college. Other significant attributes include a continued educational growth process and the ability to overcome adversity in the successful pursuit of educational and professional accomplishments.
To be an eligible candidate, a former student must have successfully completed at least 45 quarter/30 semester hours credit toward a degree at an accredited college or university, or be a graduate of Western Piedmont Community College. In the process of earning credits toward a degree, the candidate must have attained a minimum of 22 quarter/15 semester hours credit at Western Piedmont Community College.