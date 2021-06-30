 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Western Piedmont Community college honors alumnus
0 Comments

Western Piedmont Community college honors alumnus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Whisnant

Capt. Jason Whisnant, center, of Morganton Public Safety is presented the 2020 Western Piedmont Community College Alumnus of the year by Ronnie Thompso, left, Western Piedmont Foundation president-elect, and Joel Welch, president of Western Piedmont Community College.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

MORGANTON — Western Piedmont Community College recently awarded its 2020 Alumnus of the Year award to Capt. Jason R. Whisnant, who is employed with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Whisnant began his education at Western Piedmont Community College where he received an Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice while working full-time as a law enforcement and fire professional. He completed a B.S. in Human Services from Gardner-Webb University in 2008 while also becoming the father of two daughters and maintaining full time employment with the City of Morganton.

Whisnant earned his MA in Mental Health Counseling and Education Specialist (Ed.S) from Gardner-Webb University in 2012. Additionally, he is licensed by the North Carolina Board of Licensed Professional Counselors, and is a therapist diagnosing/treating child, adolescent and adult mental health disorders. He has also completed NC State University’s Administrative Officer Management Program and UNC Chapel Hill’s School of Government Municipal and County Administration program.

Along with his dedication to education he is a strong civic and community volunteer. He serves on the Burke Substance Abuse Network committee, the Morganton Human Relations Commission, provides pro bono counseling for clients, is a volunteer food server, volunteers with the Blue Elves Initiative, and serves as a homeless liaison.

The Outstanding Alumnus Award is an honor that provides recognition for exceptional achievement by former students of Western Piedmont Community College. Award recipients have exemplified professional growth through recognized accomplishments, participated in community and civic activities; and demonstrated support for the goals and objectives of the college. Other significant attributes include a continued educational growth process and the ability to overcome adversity in the successful pursuit of educational and professional accomplishments.

To be an eligible candidate, a former student must have successfully completed at least 45 quarter/30 semester hours credit toward a degree at an accredited college or university, or be a graduate of Western Piedmont Community College. In the process of earning credits toward a degree, the candidate must have attained a minimum of 22 quarter/15 semester hours credit at Western Piedmont Community College.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fox News Settles Workplace Culture Investigation for $1 Million

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hickory Police to use solid blue lights at all times
Local News

Hickory Police to use solid blue lights at all times

  • Updated

As part of the department’s ongoing Pay Attention in City Traffic initiative, officers will begin using their solid blue cruiser lights as a way of deterring crime and increasing visibility on heavily traveled streets and roads, according to a news release.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert