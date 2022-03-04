Western NC furniture series continues at library

HICKORY — Join Catawba County Museum of History’s historian in residence Professor Richard Eller for the fourth in a seven-part series about western North Carolina furniture at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

The series will be offered as both an in-person presentation and a virtual presentation and will be held the second Tuesday of each month through May. Each session examines a different aspect of the furniture industry in western North Carolina and will highlight material from Eller’s upcoming book "Industry in the Wood — The History of Furniture in Western North Carolina."

The March installment discusses some of the best days of furniture-making in western North Carolina as the industry comes out of World War II ready to furnish the homes of returning vets and the baby boom.

This presentation is available in an in-person and a virtual format. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link to the virtual session. To register for the virtual session, call 828-304-0050 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Registration is not required for in-person attendance; however, it is limited to 45 people on a first-come basis. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.