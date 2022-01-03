Western NC furniture industry to be explored

HICKORY — Join Catawba County Museum of History’s Historian in Residence Professor Richard Eller for the third in a six-part series about western North Carolina furniture at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.
The series will be offered as both an in-person presentation and a virtual presentation and will be held the second Tuesday of each month through April. Each session will examine a different aspect of the furniture industry in western North Carolina and will highlight material from Eller’s upcoming book "Industry in the Wood – The History of Furniture in Western North Carolina."
January’s presentation will examine the Hickory, Morganton, and Lenoir furniture industry just as the nation enters the first World War. With wood from the North Carolina mountains and a number of supporting firms from veneer to mirror companies emerging, the region established itself for its bedroom, dining room and living room suites. Floods, fires, and accidents took their toll, but names that would become leaders in the industry grew to become top sellers. They weathered a Great Depression and headed into World War II ready to make a patriotic difference.
Eller is a historian who focuses on western North Carolina, its people and traditions in an effort to understand the role the area has played in creating its own vibrant and unique culture. With books and documentaries on Piedmont Airlines, the 1944 polio epidemic and an upcoming volume on the western North Carolina furniture industry, he delves into much of what made the world of the foothills tick.
He has written articles about local subjects for Foothills Digest, the Hickory Daily Record, and Focus, continuing to uncover unique tales about who we are as region. His recent works include "Hickory Then & Now," "Hickory: A Complete History," and a documentary film and a book about the 1964 Ridgeview High School Panthers football team entitled "The Untouchables: The Perfect Season of the 1964 Ridgeview High Panthers."
This presentation is available as an in-person and a virtual format. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link to the virtual session. To register for the virtual session, call 828-304-0050 or sign up online at hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Registration is not required for in-person attendance; however, it is limited to 45 people on a first-come basis.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.