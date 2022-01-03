Western NC furniture industry to be explored

HICKORY — Join Catawba County Museum of History’s Historian in Residence Professor Richard Eller for the third in a six-part series about western North Carolina furniture at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

The series will be offered as both an in-person presentation and a virtual presentation and will be held the second Tuesday of each month through April. Each session will examine a different aspect of the furniture industry in western North Carolina and will highlight material from Eller’s upcoming book "Industry in the Wood – The History of Furniture in Western North Carolina."

January’s presentation will examine the Hickory, Morganton, and Lenoir furniture industry just as the nation enters the first World War. With wood from the North Carolina mountains and a number of supporting firms from veneer to mirror companies emerging, the region established itself for its bedroom, dining room and living room suites. Floods, fires, and accidents took their toll, but names that would become leaders in the industry grew to become top sellers. They weathered a Great Depression and headed into World War II ready to make a patriotic difference.