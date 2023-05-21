NEWTON — The Wesley Bell Ringers will perform at First United Methodist Church in Newton at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 19. This will be the ninth concert on the choir’s 57th annual summer tour and will feature 21 teenage ringers playing more than 150 handbells and hand chimes.

In 1963, The Wesley Bell Ringers, a music ministry of Christ United Methodist Church in Salt Lake City, Utah, began with nine youth ringers and 25 bells.

The 21 current ringers are the most recent of more than 500 youth who have participated in the choir.

The previous 56 summer tours have taken the choir to all 50 states and all but one of the Canadian provinces.

The choir has participated as the featured choir at numerous handbell festivals around the United States and performed for The National Music Educators convention.

Performances with The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and The Utah Symphony Orchestra have been repeated honors over the choir’s history.

The 2023 concert includes Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast," Bach’s "Little Fugue," excerpts from its 2022 Christmas season and selections from noted handbell composers and arrangers.

First United Methodist Church is located at 300 North Main Ave. in Newton.

Admission to the concert is free, and a free will offering will be collected.

Read more about the choir at www.thewesleybellringers.com.