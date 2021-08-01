We're preparing for the worst: Legal Aid attorney talks evictions, strain on resources

Potential strain on resources is also a concern for Legal Aid. If the burden becomes too great, the organization may have to limit the cases it takes on, Sturgill said. He said the organization is already planning to add information to the website that will help provide guidance to individuals who may not be able to get in touch with an attorney right away.

“We’re going to do our best to keep up with the onslaught,” Sturgill said. “We’ve been trying to clean our plates as much as we can to make room for the new cases coming in but, honestly, we don’t have enough funding to keep up with all of the demand, and I think it would be dishonest to say otherwise.”

For more information on Legal Aid’s services, call 866-219-5262 or visit www.legalaidnc.org.

Rural vs. Urban

The number of households with rent debt is concentrated heavily in the state’s most urban counties.

The top five counties with the most debtors — Mecklenburg, Wake, Guilford, Cumberland and Durham — account for nearly 40% of all the household rent debt, according to the National Equity Access dashboard.