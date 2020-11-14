'We're going to take care of you:' Church steps up to help people find housing after storm

The floodwaters in Alexander County have receded, leaving mud, wreckage and difficult times for many. Because of the flooding, a number of Alexander County residents are facing challenges when it comes to finding shelter.

East Taylorsville Baptist Church served as a shelter for people displaced by the storm Thursday.

By Friday morning, all those who showed up for the shelter had left, with many put up in hotels by the Red Cross, the Rev. Jamie Steele said.

He said around 30 people came into the shelter at one point or another on Thursday.

“I gave every one of these people last night that left my card and I said, ‘We’re going to take care of you,’” Steele said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Steele said the assistance from the Red Cross is only short-term and many of the displaced do not have family locally.

He said he is working with the Alexander County Department of Social Services and is looking for property owners in Alexander and surrounding counties who could help people with housing.

The church is also taking donations of money to help with the housing costs.

Steele said he is confident the community will rise to the occasion and help those who need it.