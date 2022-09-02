'We're going to miss everybody:' Snack Bar to close Sunday after 75 years of serving Hickory

The Snack Bar is set to serve its last helpings of country-style steak and chicken livers this Sunday, marking the end of a restaurant that has been a mainstay of Hickory for 75 years.

Owner Libby Yount said the restaurant will formally close at 5 p.m. that day.

She called it a bittersweet moment. Four generations of the family have worked in the restaurant that Yount’s father founded.

Yount, who at times grew emotional as she discussed the end of the Snack Bar, noted the restaurant’s final day falls on what would have been her father’s 104th birthday.

“We’re going to miss everybody, and I’m going to be lost,” Yount said. When asked how she would cope with the end of the business, she said: “I’m not sure yet. No, I’m not.”

The restaurant inspired strong devotion from its patrons, some of whom have been coming there to eat for decades.

Glenda Towery, 79, who was at the Snack Bar on Friday, recalled taking a detour to grab a cheeseburger at the restaurant before heading for the hospital to give birth to her daughter.

Yount reflected on the bond between the restaurant owners, staff and patrons. “They treat us like family, and we try to treat them like family,” she said.

“Family” was also the word Elaine Lockhart, 67, used to describe the Snack Bar. Lockhart, who ate at the restaurant with her husband Steve, 69, on Friday, said it felt like she was losing a family and called it “a hard pill to swallow.”

Steve has been coming to eat there for around 40 years, and Elaine said it has been longer than that for her.

Elaine Lockhart said the Snack Bar experience was as much about the people as it was the food. “You had the people that were the bankers, and then you had the people that they would give them the meals because they really couldn’t afford it,” Lockhart said.

Many longtime patrons have been returning to the restaurant for one last taste of their favorite dishes. Yount said the restaurant has been slammed lately.

“More than we can take care of, really,” Yount said, while also praising the loyalty and dedication of the staff.

While many came to the restaurant on Friday for a final Snack Bar meal, that was not true of everyone.

Gloria Taylor, a former Hickory resident who now lives in Michigan, stopped by the Snack Bar on Friday while in town for a Ridgeview High School reunion. She only learned the restaurant would be closing as she was leaving.

Taylor, who is in her 70s and said she would likely be better known locally as Mikki Derr, said she was saddened at the news. “I think the loss is a place where family gets together, where family can share, and I think the loss of the name ‘The Snack Bar,’ removing that name just out of the culture of Hickory, I think, is a tremendous loss,” Taylor said.