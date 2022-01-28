Wellness programs, crafts planned for area seniors

HICKORY — Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in February including fitness and craft classes.
Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday at five locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.
Program highlights are as follows:
At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave., Newton: Feb. 2, bingo; Feb. 3, volleyball; Feb. 9, “Steps to Health: Take Control” with Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Feb. 14, arts and crafts with Amanda Bentley; Feb. 15, blood pressure checks and heart health with Lupe Avalos; Feb. 23, “Enhancing Mental Health” with Vaya Health; Feb. 28, floral design paintings. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Victoria Ramseur at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.
At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St. SW, Hickory: Feb. 3, volleyball; Feb. 7, life-sized game of Clue; Feb. 10, African dancing with Betty Primus; Feb. 14, cooking class: sugar free cake balls; Feb. 22, “Enhancing Mental Health” with Vaya Health; Feb. 23, “Steps to Health — Take Control” with Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Feb. 24, mancala tournament. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Danielle Hicks at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.
At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave. NE, Hickory: Feb. 1, blood pressure checks and heart health with Lupe Avalos; Feb. 3, creating valentine cards; Feb. 9, cooking class: kiwi fruit salad; Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day party; Feb. 22, birthday bingo; Feb. 24, “Steps to Health – Take Control” with Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Feb. 28, sentimental sing-a-long: songs of love and laughter and craft with Jennifer Williams, Patrick Beaver Library. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Rita Pritchard at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.
At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: Feb. 1, crafts with Tonya Jarnac; Feb. 8, bowling at Pin Station; Feb. 10, Black history month celebration with Pastor Gavin Gabriel, Jerusalem Baptist Church; Feb. 16, “Steps to Health – Take Control” with Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Feb. 23, cooking class: sweet potato wedges; Feb. 24, music by Seniors on the Move; Feb. 28, bingo. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Wendy Thomas at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.
At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St., Maiden: Feb. 2, “Steps to Health – Take Control” with Catawba County Extension; Feb. 3, jewelry making with Sandra Scronce; Feb. 8, cooking class: chocolate covered strawberries; Feb. 9, blood pressure checks and hearth health with Lupe Avalos; Feb. 14, Valentine’s sweet treat walk; Feb. 22, North Carolina trivia and corn hole; Feb. 24, making a topiary. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.
Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8 a.m. and noon, Monday through Thursday. Call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. The program is also conducting its annual fundraising drive at this time. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.
Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner.