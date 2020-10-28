Weight loss seminars offered in November

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly educational seminars, “Understanding our Weight Loss Options.” The free November online seminars will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and 23.

Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman, will explain both surgical and non-surgical weight loss procedures including adjustable gastric banding, gastric bypass, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, revision surgeries, conversion surgeries, nonsurgical intragastric balloon procedure, laparoscopic procedures and a medically-supervised weight-loss program.

A question and answer period will follow the presentations.

If unable to attend these seminars, there will be additional monthly seminars in December or one can view a pre-recorded online seminar at LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com.

To register for these free seminars or to get more information, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com to see upcoming dates and times.