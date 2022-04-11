WEEKLY WATCH: Crunch time for softball, baseball

There’s a lot on the calendar this week with the first conference championships of the spring being awarded. The boys tennis individual tournaments hit the courts with players vying for title, as well as regional spots and a chance to get to the state tournament.

The Catawba County track meet is scheduled to be held for the first time since 2019 with a talented group of regional and state level athletes expected to compete.

It’s also crunch time for baseball and softball, as teams try to take steps forward before spring break occurs next week. I’ll give a quick overview of the conference races and the teams’ hopes for state postseason spots.

Conference

tennis tournamentsBefore each tournament, singles and doubles participants (individual players can only play singles or doubles) will be determined during a coaches meeting, which also sets tournament seedings. Each conference receives an allotment of berths that will advance to regionals. Here are some of the names to look for.

Northwestern 3A/4A

3A tournament Monday at Hibriten (1 singles and doubles)

With only one advancing, coaches have a tough decision on who to play. Depending on those decisions, there could be quite the battle for the singles spot. Hibriten’s Jacob Norwood (12-1) and Evan Van Horne (7-1) qualified for the 2A West regional singles last year. However, Nathaniel Wright (9-3) is the Panthers No. 1 singles player. Ashe County’s John Perkins (9-5) is another name to watch, as he split the two matches with Wright this year.

Should Hibriten look to put Wright at doubles, he and Norwood were 9-2 at No. 1, while Van Horne and Ben Waechter were 5-3 at No. 2 doubles.

4A Tournament Tuesday at Watauga (2 singles and doubles)

South Caldwell’s Asher Mearns (7-4) and Watauga’s Cameron Artus (7-4) each advanced to the 4A West tournament last year and they figure to make another trip. Artus won the only match between the two this year. Marcus Muse of Watauga advanced to regionals in doubles last year.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A Monday and Tuesday at North Lincoln (4 singles and doubles)

The curious choice will be what Hickory decides to do. Griffin Lovern and Costen Holtzman, the defending 3A state champions, are 7-0 this season at No. 1 doubles. However, both are also unbeaten in singles play this season (9-0). Meanwhile, Lewis Tate also advanced to state last season as part of a doubles team, and he is 6-0 in doubles play this season with all partners and is 5-0 in singles. Tate and Clint Powers could make a formidable doubles team at region and beyond.

St. Stephens returns Ajay Swisher from a 3A West appearance last year, and he is 11-1 overall in the Indians No. 1 singles spot. Blake Walker is 7-1 at No. 2, but paring up with Swisher, the duo went 10-1 at No. 1 doubles and could be worth a look there.

Fred T. Foard’s Graham Wright went to the 2A state tournament in doubles last year. He is 7-2 at No. 1 singles for the Tigers this season. Connor Josey (5-2) is another singles player to keep an eye on.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A, Tuesday and Wednesday at Maiden (6 singles and doubles berths)

With six of each from the eight-team league moving on to regionals, this is a tournament that a relative unknown could get hot and advance.

Regardless of the choices coaches make in placing players into singles or doubles, the tournament is going to go through the talented Lincolnton duo of Zach Zagoriski and Piero Rovalino. Each swept their conference singles matches and paired up to go 7-0 at No. 1 doubles. The team advanced to the 2A West regional last year.

Bandys’ top two singles are Josh Cross (8-2) and Jeremiah Cockman (7-3), who went to regional as a doubles player. These two were 7-2 at No. 1 doubles this spring.

Cooper Houser was Maiden’s No. 1 singles at 7-6. Eli Chellman (4-5) and Evan Huynh (6-3) are the top two for Newton-Conover.

Catawba County track meet

Most of the area schools will participate in its respective county track meets. For Catawba County, a talented group will converge Wednesday at Bunker Hill High.

Several athletes from the county have placed contention markers for regional and statewide competitions yet to come. Here are some of the names to look for:

Bandys: (Boys) Grant Parham holds the state’s best time among 2A runners in both the 1,600 (4:33.49) and 3,200 meter runs (9:58.41). Regional qualifiers include Austin Cline (shot put and discus) and David Birkhofer, Jr. (800 meters). (Girls) Regional qualifiers include Kaylee Cutshaw (discus), Jayden Lineberger (pole vault), Paige Oldenburg (1,600 and 3,200 meters), Lauren Buckminster (800 and 1,600 meters) and Macy Rummage (200 meters).

Bunker Hill: (Boys) Ayden Thompson’s time of 14.89 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles is currently the state’s best among 2A runners. (Girls) Olivia Ellis is a regional qualifiers in the pole vault.

Foard: (Boys) Will Elkins has the 3A West Region’s best time (50.33) in the 400-meter dash.

Hickory: (Girls) Madeline Johnson has qualified for regional in the discus.

Maiden: (Boys): Chris Culliver is a regional qualifier in the 100-meter dash. The 4x400 relay team has also qualified for region. (Girls) Callie Stamey has the best times in the 2A West region in both the 100-meter hurdles (16.91) and 300 hurdles (48.73).

Newton-Conover (Boys): Devan Crawford and Michael Sifford have hit regional marks in the 200-meter dash. (Girls): Saniya Miller has qualified for region in the 100-meter dash.

St. Stephens (Girls): Jordyn Horan holds the school record in the pole vault (9-6). Elizabeth Sumpter has qualified for regional in the long jump.

Baseball postseason outlook

Here is a look at the playoff picture and how it stands as of Saturday, April 9. A quick note that each conference is awarded a specific number of playoff berths with the rest vying for wildcard spots with schools across the region. Those spots generally are selected by RPI rankings with a total 32 teams from the West in each classification getting in.

Northwestern 3A/4A (automatic bids 1 3A, 1 4A)

4A schools:

In: Alexander Central (No. 4 West RPI); South Caldwell (24); Watauga (26)

3A schools:

Bubble: Hibriten (No. 36 3A West RPR); Freedom (41)

Out: Ashe County (53).

This week: For the conference race, Alexander Central leads the pack at 5-1 with South Caldwell at 4-2. The Cougars essentially can close out the conference with a win Thursday at South Caldwell. Hibriten and Freedom have split their two meetings, so while it’s looking like only one school will get in, wins at any point are precious, especially over one of the top teams. Freedom will host one of those, South Caldwell, on Tuesday.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A (2 automatic bids)

In: St. Stephens (3A West No. 2); Fred T. Foard (7); North Lincoln (11); East Lincoln (13); Hickory (21); North Iredell (27)

Out: West Iredell (47); Statesville (48)

This week: The last of the top vs. bottom games end by Tuesday, so the top four that battled last month pay return visits starting Thursday and resume after the break. Foard and St. Stephens are tied for first at 8-1 with five to play. Hickory’s upset of North Lincoln put the Knights in third at 7-2 with county rival East Lincoln at 6-3. St. Stephens’ game at Hickory (4-5) cannot be ignored, but should the Indians get through that unscathed, they will host the other three contenders at home, starting with North Lincoln on Thursday. Foard will travel to East Lincoln on Thursday.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A (2 automatic bids)

In: Bandy (2A West No. 24); Lincolnton (27)

Bubble: Maiden (32); West Lincoln (34); Bunker Hill (35)

Out: East Burke (44); Newton-Conover (46); West Caldwell (51)

This week: If there is to be more than two teams from the league getting into the playoffs, someone will need to make a charge soon. Nonconference play for all but Bandys have been poor, though next week’s holiday tournaments could boost that for the computers.

For the conference, Bandys leads all at 8-2 with four left. Lincolnton, which forged a split of the season-series by beating the Trojans last week, is at 7-3. Maiden, Bunker Hill and West Lincoln are at 6-4. Maiden will have the best chance to help itself this week as the Blue Devils go to Bandys on Tuesday and host Bunker Hill Thursday. Bunker Hill also gets a second crack at Foard on Wednesday.

Softball postseason outlook

Northwestern 3A/4A (automatic bids 1 3A, 1 4A)

4A schools

In: Alexander Central (4A West No. 1); South Caldwell (6)

Out: Watauga (37)

3A schools

In: Hibriten (3A West No. 13)

Bubble: Ashe County (33); Out: Freedom (41)

This week: Alexander Central at South Caldwell is THE game, not only for the conference, but for state playoff seedings to come. Alexander Central held on to edge South Caldwell last month, the only loss suffered by the Spartans. The Cougars lost for the first time this season last week in a nonconference tilt vs. Hickory Ridge. Yet, it wasn’t enough to knock Alexander Central off its top-ranked perch. Hibriten (4-2) leads Ashe County (1-5) by three games with four to player. The Panthers can wrap up the 3A berth with a win at Ashe County on Monday.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A (2 automatic bids)

In: East Lincoln (3A West No. 6); North Lincoln (17); St. Stephens (20); Fred T. Foard (23)

Out: Hickory (38); North Iredell (41); West Iredell (46); Statesville (50).

This week: The league is similar to their baseball classmates with the top four getting ready a second round of clashes that begin on Thursday. East Lincoln looks to be the class of the league at 9-0. Behind the Mustangs are North Lincoln at 8-2 with Foard and St. Stephens at 7-2. St. Stephens hosts East Lincoln on Thursday with Foard traveling to North Lincoln the same night.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A (2 automatic bids)

In: Bandys (2A West No. 5); West Lincoln (15); Maiden (20)

Bubble: East Burke (32).

Out: West Caldwell (38); Lincolnton (40); Bunker Hill (50); Newton-Conover (51).

This week: After West Lincoln (9-1) defeated Maiden (7-3) last week, it’s the Rebels and Bandys (9-1) that have set themselves apart from the rest of the group. The Blue Devils will get a last shot to make a run at one of the two automatic spots when they go to Bandys on Tuesday.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:

Schedules listed for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba County schools affiliated with the N.C. High School Athletic Association are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. All lacrosse matches are girls/ boys doubleheader unless noted.

WEEK OF APRIL 11-16

MONDAY, APRIL 11

BOYS TENNIS

Conference Tournaments

Western Foothills Athletic 3A at North Lincoln, 12:30 p.m.

Northwestern 3A Schools at Hibriten, 1 p.m.

BASEBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Hibriten at Ashe County, 6:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

Northwestern/ The Mountain/ Western Foothills/ Mountain Foothills

Watauga at Hickory, 5/ 6:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Patton at North Lincoln, 5/ 6:30 p.m.

South Iredell at St. Stephens, 5/ 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Northwestern 3A/4A

Hibriten at Ashe County, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Newton-Conover at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.

West Lincoln at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

Nonconference

Draughn at South Caldwell, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Hibriten at Ashe County, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Newton-Conover at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

Nonconference

Hickory at Patton, 5 p.m.

Mountain Heritage at East Burke, 5 p.m.

Alexander Central at McDowell, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Madison at Draughn, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 12

BOYS TENNIS

Conference Tournaments

Western Foothills Athletic 3A at North Lincoln, 12:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A at Maiden, 1 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A at Brevard College 1 p.m.

Northwestern 4A Schools at Watauga, 2 p.m.

BASEBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

South Caldwell at Freedom, 6:30 p.m.

Watauga at Alexander Central, 6:30 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

St. Stephens at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.

Statesville at Fred T. Foard, 6:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

East Burke at Bunker Hill, 7 p.m.

Maiden at Bandys, 7 p.m.

Newton-Conover at West Lincoln, 7 p.m.

West Caldwell at Lincolnton, 7 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

East Rutherford at Patton, 7 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Owen at Draughn, 6 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Western Foothills Athletic 3A at Catawba Springs (Hickory/St. Stephens hosts), 2:30 p.m.

Lake Norman, Newton-Conover at Alexander Central, Brushy Mountain, 3 p.m.

Watauga at Hibriten, Cedar Rock CC, 3 p.m.

LACROSSE

Nonconference

Patton at Davie County, 5/6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Northwestern 3A/4A

South Caldwell at Freedom, Catawba River Soccer Complex, 5p.m.

Watauga at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Statesville at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.

St. Stephens at Hickory, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bandys at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.

West Caldwell at East Burke, 5:30 p.m.

Newton-Conover at Maiden, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

South Caldwell at Freedom, 6 p.m.

Watauga at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

St. Stephens at Hickory, 4 p.m.

Statesville at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Newton-Conover at West Lincoln, 5 p.m.

West Caldwell at Lincolnton, 5 p.m.

Maiden at Bandys, 6 p.m.

East Burke at Bunker Hill, 7 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

East Rutherford at Patton, 7 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Owen at Draughn, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

Hibriten at West Wilkes, 6 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Nonconference

Caldwell County Meet at Hibriten, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

BOYS TENNIS

Conference tournaments

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A at Maiden, 1 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A at Brevard College 1 p.m.

BASEBALL

Nonconference

Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard, 6:30 p.m.

Bandys at East Lincoln, 7 p.m.

LACROSSE

Northwestern/ The Mountain/ Western Foothills/ Mountain Foothills

Patton at St. Stephens, 5/ 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Nonconference

East Burke at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Draughn at McDowell, 6 p.m.

St. Stephens at Maiden, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Mountain Heritage 6 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Northwestern 3A/4A

Ashe County, Watauga at Alexander Central, 4:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Catawba County Meet at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.

Freedom, R-S Central at McDowell, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

BASEBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at South Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.

Hibriten at Watauga, 6:30 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Fred T. Foard at East Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at North Iredell, 6:30 p.m.

North Lincoln at St. Stephens, 6:30 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

West Lincoln at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Bandys at Newton-Conover, 7 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Maiden, 7 p.m.

Lincolnton at East Burke, 7 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at East Rutherford, 6:45 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Avery County, 4 p.m.

LACROSSE

Nonconference

South Iredell at Hickory, 5/ 6:30 p.m.

Cuthbertson at St. Stephens (boys only), 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Hibriten at Watauga, 6 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Fred T. Foard at East Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Hickory at North Iredell, 6 p.m.

North Lincoln at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bandys at West Lincoln, 5 p.m.

Newton-Conover at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

East Burke at Maiden, 5:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Lincolnton, 6:30 p.m.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton at East Rutherford, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Northwestern 3A/4A

Alexander Central at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.

Hibriten at Watauga, 6:30 p.m.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A

Fred T. Foard at East Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Hickory at North Iredell, 6 p.m.

North Lincoln at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A

Bandys at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.

Lincolnton at East Burke, 5 p.m.

West Lincoln at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Maiden, 6 p.m.

Western Highlands 1A/2A

Draughn at Avery County, 4 p.m.