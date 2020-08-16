Weekend rains damage Catawba County roads

Four roads in Catawba County remained closed Sunday due to weather damage.

The 2500 block of 4th Avenue SW in Longview is closed for repair. Rocky Ford Road near Jacobs Fork is also closed but should reopen soon, according to Amy McCauley, communication and marketing director for the county. Kool Park Road and the 2000 block of Snow Creek Road will also be closed for at least three weeks for repairs.

Catawba County Board of Commissioners Chair Randy Isenhower declared a State of Emergency in Catawba County at 7:51 a.m. Saturday due to excessive rainfall in the county, according to a release issued by the county.

The excessive rainfall has resulted in severe flooding, infrastructure damage, hazardous travel conditions, and the potential for widespread power outages for residents, the release stated.

McCauley said damage assessments are still being completed as of Sunday afternoon.

“Most of the storm damage is in the Hickory, St. Stephens, Long View, and Conover areas but is fairly widespread across the northern parts of the county,” she said.

