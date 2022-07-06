 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
BUZZ BRIEFS

Weekend concerts, craft activities through the week

  • 0

Furia Tropikal to perform at the hum this Saturday

The hum and Centro Latino present Furia Tropikal at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The hum is located at 227 Second Ave. SW, a short walking distance from Union Square in downtown Hickory.

Tickets are available for purchase online or at the gate. Kids under 12 get into the event for free. JB’s Rolling Bistro food truck will be on site. To buy tickets to this show, visit thehum.live.

Shelby Rae Moore Band performs in Valdese this Friday

The Shelby Rae Moore Band takes the stage Friday evening in Valdese. The show will be 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. behind the Old Rock School on Temple Field. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and enjoy great music, concessions and lawn games.

Concessions will be available for purchase, courtesy of Faith Community Church, and a raffle will also be offered. The winner will be announced at 9 p.m.

Ocean-themed programs at library

People are also reading…

On Saturday, learn how to create your very own macramé wall art at 1 p.m. at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library in Hickory. The wall hangings will be dyed using Kool-Aid to create an ocean-themed ombre effect. This program is for teens and adults. This program is free but space is limited and registration is required.

On Monday, learn about plants and their ecosystems by creating an ocean-inspired terrarium. Plant propagation and plant care will be discussed as participants create their own mini-ocean worlds.

All supplies are provided. Participants are asked to register for this event.

On Wednesday, the library will celebrate Shark Week with a shark-themed cross stitch from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The class is for ages 12-18. Participants will learn how to follow a pattern to sew a shark design to take home. All supplies provided. Registration is required.

On Thursday, kids can create a colorful 3-D flexible fish in this fun program that celebrates the Oceans of Possibilities. All supplies are provided. Registration is required.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. For programs that require registration, call 828-304-0500 or sign up on the library website.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hickory man drowns at Oak Island beach Sunday

Hickory man drowns at Oak Island beach Sunday

Authorities say a North Carolina man has drowned in the water off Oak Island and a handful of other swimmers in the area have needed assistance. A news release from the town of Oak Island said responders arrived Sunday afternoon to find the 52-year-old from Hickory had been pulled to shore and bystanders were administering CPR. Emergency medical personnel performed resuscitation efforts for over 30 minutes before pronouncing the man dead. The town says the deadly incident was among more than a half dozen calls for “rescue” in the Oak Island and Caswell Beach areas. Officials say the water remains unsettled due to Tropical Storm Colin, which dissipated overnight.

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraqi paragliding team launches over Kurdistan's Sulaimaniyah

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert