Weekend concerts, craft activities through the week

Furia Tropikal to perform at the hum this Saturday

The hum and Centro Latino present Furia Tropikal at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The hum is located at 227 Second Ave. SW, a short walking distance from Union Square in downtown Hickory.

Tickets are available for purchase online or at the gate. Kids under 12 get into the event for free. JB’s Rolling Bistro food truck will be on site. To buy tickets to this show, visit thehum.live.

Shelby Rae Moore Band performs in Valdese this Friday

The Shelby Rae Moore Band takes the stage Friday evening in Valdese. The show will be 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. behind the Old Rock School on Temple Field. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and enjoy great music, concessions and lawn games.

Concessions will be available for purchase, courtesy of Faith Community Church, and a raffle will also be offered. The winner will be announced at 9 p.m.

Ocean-themed programs at library

On Saturday, learn how to create your very own macramé wall art at 1 p.m. at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library in Hickory. The wall hangings will be dyed using Kool-Aid to create an ocean-themed ombre effect. This program is for teens and adults. This program is free but space is limited and registration is required.

On Monday, learn about plants and their ecosystems by creating an ocean-inspired terrarium. Plant propagation and plant care will be discussed as participants create their own mini-ocean worlds.

All supplies are provided. Participants are asked to register for this event.

On Wednesday, the library will celebrate Shark Week with a shark-themed cross stitch from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The class is for ages 12-18. Participants will learn how to follow a pattern to sew a shark design to take home. All supplies provided. Registration is required.

On Thursday, kids can create a colorful 3-D flexible fish in this fun program that celebrates the Oceans of Possibilities. All supplies are provided. Registration is required.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. For programs that require registration, call 828-304-0500 or sign up on the library website.