Week-long academy aims to help LGBTQ teens cope with crisis moments

At a camp in Hickory this week, LGBTQ teens are learning to process difficult emotions.

The young people are working on mindfulness, distress tolerance, emotional regulation and interpersonal effectiveness, said Hannah Alligood, a licensed clinical social worker from New Directions Counseling Services. The camp currently has nine teens attending with a capacity of 25 slots.

Alligood said distress tolerance skills help kids cope through crisis moments. Emotional regulation skills focus on taking care of one’s self and knowing how to deal with intense emotions. One example Alligood gave of emotional regulation skills is to not avoid certain tasks because of stress.

“When we become anxious, when we become overwhelmed, a natural response to stress is to push away or to avoid (the thing causing stress),” Alligood said. “That is a habit that actually compounds our stress overall.”

Interpersonal effectiveness skills teach kids active listening, validation of others and assertiveness. Alligood said the academy is different because it will use group engagement and interactions to reinforce the concepts being taught to give the kids a chance to practice, create conversations and apply the skills in real time.

“People, who are not seen and accepted for who they authentically are, struggle with depression, shame and isolation,” Alligood said. “Those things make these kids at greater risk for suicide.”

Teens felt the negative mental effects the COVID-19 shutdown had on LGBTQ youth.

OUTright Youth serves LGBTQ adolescents across Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander, Burke and Lincoln counties, OUTright Youth Executive Director Anna Gray said. Since the center serves kids from five counties, many of the teens do not attend the same schools and only see their friends at the center, which also had a major impact during the shutdown, she said.

Gray said she saw the effects the pandemic had on the children who come to the center. She said many kids are not out at home and were staying in unsupportive situations.

Before the pandemic, OUTright Youth was a place where kids could go three times a week to be among other members of the LGBTQ community in their age group. It was a place they could relax and feel safe, but the pandemic took that away until recently, Gray said.

“It’s been a very devastating and tragic time for our kids. It was hard for OUTright to make the decision to have to shut down during that time, because we understood the importance of OUTright,” Gray said. “This isn’t just a playtime for these kids. It’s truly the only opportunity some of these kids have to be themselves in a safe and affirming place. It’s been really hard. It’s been tough. I think there’s long-lasting effects from it, which is another reason that this academy is so crucial for our kids.”

In January, the center opened one day a week. Gray said she is hopeful the center will be able to open up full-time soon.

“You can almost instantly see the relief, when they know that they have walked into a space that’s a safe place,” Gray said. “They’re surrounded by other youth who are like them. They get those two hours to relax, to take a deep breath, to enjoy themselves, to meet other people without fear of judgment and without fear of being made fun of for whatever reason. It is crucial for these kids to have a safe and affirming place.“

The camp is called the Wise Minds Skills Academy and concludes on Friday. New Directions Counseling Services, PLLC, partnered with OUTright Youth of Catawba County to operate the camp. The camp is free to teens who attend OUTright Youth.

LGBTQ youth live with constant fear of oppression or physical violence. Not just from random people, but from people in their daily lives, such as teachers and family members, Alligood said. That is why kids within the LGBTQ community are considered a vulnerable population, she said.

The 2019 North Carolina Child Health Report Card said gender and sexual orientation can have significant impact on suicide risk, because of social discrimination. In North Carolina, 16% of high school students in 2017 reported seriously considering suicide. Of the students who reported considering suicide, 12% were heterosexual students, and 43% were gay, lesbian or bisexual students, according to the report card.

