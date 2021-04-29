Webinars will help small businesses with marketing

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present two free webinars on Monday, May 3, to assist small businesses with marketing online.

The Small Business Center will present a no-cost “Blogging in a Social and Mobile World” webinar on Monday from noon to 1 p.m. Blogging is one of the most powerful tools available in a small business owner's digital toolkit. This webinar explains the importance of blogging and shows participants how to get started.

The Small Business Center will present a no-cost “Using Social Media to Promote Your Business” webinar on Monday from 5-6 p.m. This webinar reviews the tactical aspects of social marketing including the when, where and how to post for maximum effect and result. The program also discussed the age-old question of whether "to respond, or not to respond" to online comments.

There is no charge to participate in these webinars, and registered participants will receive a link to join the program from their computer. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.