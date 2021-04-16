 Skip to main content
Webinars to focus on marketing, online sales
HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present two free webinars on Monday, April 19, to assist small businesses with marketing and selling online.

The Small Business Center will present a no-cost “Marketing in a Social and Mobile World” webinar on Monday from noon to 1:15 p.m. This webinar will discuss strategies for how businesses can adapt their marketing programs to improve their social and mobile marketing activities.

The Small Business Center will present a no-cost “Turn Your Website into a Lead Generator” webinar on Monday from 5-6:15 p.m. This webinar covers the importance of creating a purposeful web experience for web visitors with a focus on user experience and conversion. The webinar includes strategies for how a business can use their website to convert visitors into sales leads.

There is no charge to participate in these webinars, and registered participants will receive a link to join the program from their computer. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.

