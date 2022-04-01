Webinars should help nonprofit organizations

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host two no-cost webinars on April 5 to assist nonprofit organizations with board development and fundraising. The programs will be in webinar format, allowing participants to participate from their computers and mobile devices.

At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, the CVCC Small Business Center will host "Roles and Responsibilities of the Nonprofit Board,” highlighting key strategies for crafting and revising an organization's mission and vision statement and outlining the policies and procedures all boards should consider to reduce liability and increase productivity.

At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the CVCC Small Business Center will host "Basics of Board Fundraising,” to assist nonprofit leaders get back to the basics of fundraising. This session untangles the challenges that limit board engagement and provides organizations with the tools to grow their capacity.

There is no charge to attend these webinars, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online. These webinars are presented in partnership with Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.