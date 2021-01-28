Webinars offer help with selling products online

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host two no-cost webinars to assist small businesses and start-ups with selling products online. The programs will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the workshops from their computers or mobile devices.

On Monday Feb. 1, the Small Business Center will host “Successful Sales on Amazon” from 5-7 p.m. Participants will learn about Amazon's Search Algorithm, how to register and choose an Amazon account that fits their goals, and how to list an item on Amazon for free to maximize profitability.

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, the Small Business Center will host “Finding Merchandise for Online Sales” from 5-7 p.m. This webinar will help participants learn secrets to sourcing merchandise to sell online from a variety of sources, as well as how to research products and find best-selling items on retail platforms. The program also discusses working with wholesalers, liquidators, and drop-shippers.

There is no charge to attend either of these webinars, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.