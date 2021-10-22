Webinars offer businesses help with online marketing

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center (SBC) will present two free webinars on Monday Oct. 25, to assist small businesses with getting found on the internet.

The SBC will present “Blogging in a Social and Mobile World” on Oct. 25 from noon to 1:15 p.m. Blogging is one of the most powerful tools available in a small business owner's digital toolkit. This webinar covers both the science and art of blogging — why it is important, how and when to blog, how to get the most bang out of each blog.

The SBC will present “Using Social Media to Promote Your Business” on Oct. 25 from 5-6:15 p.m. This webinar covers the tactical aspects of social marketing including the when, where and how to post for maximum effect and result. It also discussed the question "to respond, or not to respond" to online comments.

Both of these programs will be presented in webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers and mobile devices. There is no charge to attend, but pre-registration is required and registered attendees will receive log-in information. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.