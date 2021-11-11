Webinars designed to help with online marketing

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center (SBC) will present two free webinars on Monday, Nov. 15, to assist small businesses with getting found on the internet.

The SBC will present “Marketing in a Social and Mobile World” on Nov. 15 from noon to 1:15 p.m. As businesses adapt their marketing programs to grow, this program provides an understanding of the changes that should be made to focus on marketing to mobile devices and provides some specific strategies to improve their social and mobile marketing activity.

The SBC will present “Turn Your Website into a Lead Generator” on Nov. 15 from 5-6:15 p.m. This webinar covers the importance of creating a purposeful web experience with a focus on user experience and conversion. The program discusses how to shift website focus from aesthetics to conversion metrics.

Both of these programs will be presented in webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers and mobile devices. There is no charge to attend, but pre-registration is required and registered attendees will receive log-in information. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.