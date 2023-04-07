HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Financing Your Business” webinar on Thursday, April 13, from 6-8 p.m. The program will be in webinar format, allowing participants to participate from their computers and mobile devices.

Get to the heart of business financing in this webinar. Who will give me money for my business idea? How will this business make money? Explore the advantages and disadvantages of the different types of funding sources and how to choose the right one for your business needs.