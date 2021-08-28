Webinar to focus on sales and use tax

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a free “NC Sales and Use Tax 101” webinar on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 9-11 a.m. A representative from the NC Department of Revenue will lead this session.

The webinar will discuss the basics of state sales tax including registering for a sales and use tax account, learning about the most common types of sales and use taxes collected, and preparing and filing a sales and use tax return. This program is intended to help small business owners better understand their sales and use tax obligations and the proper procedure for filing and paying a sales and use tax return.

This program will be presented in webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers and mobile devices. There is no charge to attend, but pre-registration is required and registered attendees will receive log-in information. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online. This program is being presented in partnership with the Western Piedmont Community College Small Business Center.