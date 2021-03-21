Webinar to examine business tax essentials

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Business Tax Essentials” webinar on Tuesday March 23 from 9-11 a.m. A representative from the North Carolina Department of Revenue will facilitate this webinar.

This webinar covers the basic requirements to help N.C. businesses understand the laws and obligations necessary to be a tax compliant business in the state of North Carolina. Participants will learn about filing and administrative requirements, the basics of N.C. sales and use tax law, and the basics of N.C. withholding tax law in addition to receiving directions for completing sales tax and withholding returns and for filing and paying online.