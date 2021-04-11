Webinar should help nonprofit leadership

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Budgets for Nonprofits” webinar on Wednesday, April 14, from 9-10:30 a.m. The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers or mobile devices.

This webinar helps nonprofit leadership to deconstruct project components and organization needs to create manageable, measurable, and meaningful budget line items. An accurate budget makes fully funding a nonprofit’s needs more achievable. This program helps develop budgets which nonprofit staff, board, and donor prospects will understand and support.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.