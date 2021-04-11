 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Webinar should help nonprofit leadership
0 comments

Webinar should help nonprofit leadership

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Budgets for Nonprofits” webinar on Wednesday, April 14, from 9-10:30 a.m. The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers or mobile devices.

This webinar helps nonprofit leadership to deconstruct project components and organization needs to create manageable, measurable, and meaningful budget line items. An accurate budget makes fully funding a nonprofit’s needs more achievable. This program helps develop budgets which nonprofit staff, board, and donor prospects will understand and support.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK: Gun salutes mark the death of Prince Philip across country

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert