Webinar looks at selling on Facebook

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will offer a no-cost “Selling on Facebook Shops and Facebook Marketplace” webinar on Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 6-7:30 p.m. The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers or mobile devices.

This webinar explains how businesses can sell their products on Facebook with Facebook Shops, and shows participants how to get started.

The webinar also covers how to access Facebook Marketplace, which is an easy, convenient way to market your small business and sell in your local area. Potential customers will be able to view Facebook Marketplace listings or search for items near them to find great purchasing opportunities.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.