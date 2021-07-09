Webinar designed to help businesses with hiring

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “How to Find, Hire and Retain Employees” webinar on Tuesday, July 13, from 11:30 a.m.to 1 p.m. The program will be in webinar format, allowing participants to participate from their computers and mobile devices.

Aligning your workforce to your business is critical, particularly in the current job market. This webinar provides strategies for success in hiring and keeping the right people with a focus on selection, orientation, benefits, performance appraisals, motivating, safety, and labor laws.

This webinar is co-sponsored by the SBTDC, a business and technology extension program of the UNC System which and is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.