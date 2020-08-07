Webinar assists nonprofits with grant research

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost Effective Grant Research webinar on Thursday, Aug. 13, from 9-10:30 a.m. The program will be in webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers and mobile devices.
This webinar helps participants conduct successful grant research, including how to locate available grants on local and government levels and how to navigate organizational websites to locate funding opportunities. The session will also discuss pitfalls to avoid and how to identify ideal foundation prospects. Local business Funding for Good will present this program.
There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.
