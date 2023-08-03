Catawba County is expected to have between one and two inches of rainfall over the next couple of days, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Meteorologist Mike Rehnberg said foothills and mountainous regions are under flood advisories, but Catawba and surrounding counties are not.

“The situation right now is watch and wait,” Rehnberg said. Meteorologists are keeping an eye on the forecast, but there is no immediate concern for flooding in Catawba County.

Rehnberg advised caution on the road. Rehnberg said not to attempt driving through standing water, because it only takes a couple of inches of water to lift a vehicle.

Early August usually brings pop-up thunderstorms, Rehnberg said, which makes the prolonged rain unusual for this time of year. The most unusual part of the weather is the 71-degree high temperature today, Rehnberg said. The average August high temperature in Catawba County is about 88 degrees, Rehnberg said.

Rehnberg said the temperature is lower due to the rain and clouds blocking out the heat.

Today will bring showers and potentially heavy rain, with a 100% chance of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service forecast. There will be patchy fog. This evening there may be a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., and a low temperature of 66 degrees. Precipitation will drop to 80%.

Friday has a chance of showers before noon, then showers and thunderstorms after noon, according to the National Weather Service forecast. The forecast calls for patchy fog before 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 60% in the afternoon and drops to 30% in the evening. The high temperature for Friday is 80 degrees with a low temperature near 67.

Saturday will be partly sunny, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon and a high temperature of 85, according to the National Weather Service forecast. The low temperature will be near 68 degrees.

Sunday will have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service forecast. It should be mostly sunny with a high near 88 and a low near 69. There is a 30% chance of showers before 9 p.m.

Effect on crops

Prolonged spells of rain can be detrimental to vegetable crops, said Catawba County Cooperative Extension agent April Vigardt. Tomatoes and cucumbers are prone to fungal diseases, Vigardt said, and excessive moisture increases the risk.

“Getting a good, soaking rain is good,” Vigardt said. “It’s just the duration of it and how much rain falls.”

Extended periods of rain can also cause difficulty for those planning their fall crops, Vigardt said. If there is excessive rain, it can wash seeds out of the soil, she said.

Catawba County Cooperative Extension agent Jenny Carleo said the rain is needed this time of year for grain crops. Carleo does not anticipate negative impact on the upcoming corn harvest.

Carleo said long periods of rain can cause fungal diseases in grain crops, too, but that farmers are careful about protecting their crops with fungicides.