Under a slowly filling, large bucket of water at the Kiwanis Park Charles D. Dixon Memorial Splash Pad, a dozen children stood on a hot Tuesday afternoon, waiting for the moment the pail finally tilted.

When the moment arrived, laughter and screaming ensued as the rush of water poured down onto the kids and soaked their colorful bathing suits.

The sounds of children at play keep Cora Summerow coming back to the Kiwanis Park. While she sits in the shade and reads a book, she said she loves the sound of joy coming from the splash pad.

“How can it not make you happy?” she said.

During a blistering summer in the United States, Hickory is no exception.

With high temperatures this week forecast in the low 90s and high 80s, people in Catawba County are looking to find ways to cool down.

“In the past 30 days, nearly 5,000 heat and rainfall records were broken or tied in the U.S. and more than 10,000 records set globally, according to the NOAA,” says an article published July 24, by the Associated Press.

The splash pad at 805 Sixth St. SE in Hickory opened in 2016 and provides a wet, cool option for parents looking for a free activity.

Teresa Hamlett said she brings her two grandchildren to the splash pad next to the Zahra Baker All Children’s Playground in Hickory because they can play on the playground and then cool off in the water.

Hamlett said they enjoy the splash pad even more than going to a swimming pool.

“It gives (the kids) somewhere to burn off that energy,” Drew Eddins said. “It’s something to do in the summertime.”

Up the hill, the Zahra Baker playground features inclusive activities for all kids. Colorful slides and equipment, ground-level amenities and wheelchair-accessible ramps and rides for children with disabilities occupy the park’s playground.

Less than two miles away, the Catawba Science Center offers an air-conditioned indoor space filled with animatronic dinosaurs, an aquarium and a pulley playground.

The dinosaurs are housed in Carpenter Hall. The exhibit features 10 animatronic dinosaurs, as well as many other interactive stations. Catawba Science Center Executive Director Tracy Hall said the exhibit features real fossilized dinosaur eggs.

Hall said her favorite dinosaur is the Spinosaurus, located towards the back of the exhibit. “He knows he’s my favorite,” Hall said. Marketing and communications specialist Ashley Barnett’s favorite dinosaur is the Baryonyx.

The exhibit is open through Aug. 21, and offers special events such as the Dino Scavenger Hunt, A Cart Full of Dino Fun, and Sensory Hour. Hall said the sensory hour allows young people to experience the dinosaur exhibit with the lights turned on and the dinosaurs in a stationary mode rather than moving. Ambient sounds are played in the background of the exhibit during the sensory hour.