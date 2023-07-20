The end of the week will bring temperatures hotter than average and a moderate warning for air quality, according to the National Weather Service and N.C. Environmental Quality’s website.
Meteorologist Doug Outlaw said the hottest day will be Friday with a high of about 92 degrees at 4 p.m. The average for Hickory this time of year is 89, Outlaw said.
Today's forecast is a chance of showers and thunderstorms from morning until about 3 p.m., with the possibility of a brief break around noon. After 3 p.m. it should be sunny with a high near 87 degrees. There is a 70% chance of precipitation, according to the forecast.
Friday brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m.
Saturday has a 30% chance of precipitation with a high temperature near 84 and a chance of showers or storms. Sunday’s high is 86.
Outlaw recommends not being outside longer than necessary and staying under shade if you must be outdoors. He also said it is important to stay hydrated.
The rain in recent weeks helped clear smoke caused by the Canadian wildfires, Outlaw said.
For today and Friday, the air quality forecast by N.C. Environmental Quality said the air quality index is moderate. On Wednesday, the air quality index was 85, which is still within the moderate range. Today and Friday it drops to 65 and 60, respectively.
The scale for air quality is good, moderate, unhealthy for sensitive groups, unhealthy, very unhealthy and hazardous, according to the N.C. Environmental Quality website.