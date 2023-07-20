Caring for pets in hot weather

The Humane Society of Catawba County posted the following tips on their Facebook page to help keep pets safe:

• Avoid hot cars. Never leave a pet in a car without air conditioning. The inside of a vehicle can heat up to 120 degrees in a matter of minutes, even with cracked windows.

• Break out the SPF. Protect your pet with clothing and SPF. Dogs that are white, hairless and have light-colored coats are most likely to suffer form sunburm.

• Stay in the shade. If out in the sun, take a shady break every 30 minutes or so to prevent your pup from overheating.

• Stay hydrated. Refill water bowls more frequently on hot days. Add icecubes to help keep it nice and cool.

• Protect the paws. Protect sensitive paws like you would your own feet. Avoid hot surfaces such as pavement, concrete, wood, stone, metal and sand.