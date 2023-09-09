Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane Lee strengthened a rare 85 mph in just 24 hours between Thursday and Friday. Lee Weather Team Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean S…
Lee Weather Team Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette say the East Coast is likely to only receive indirect impacts from Lee next wee…
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to close the week, but soaking rain will not be common. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …